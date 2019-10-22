India emerges victorious at IRONMAN 70.3

NT BUZZ

Over 1000 people from 27 countries participated in India’s first IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon – out of which 800 were Indian. The triathlon comprised 1.9 kilometres swimming, 90 kilometres cycling and 21 kilometres running all of which flagged off at Miramar beach.

Indian Army personnel, Bishworjit Singh Saikhom won the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon. The 29-year-old completed the distance in four hours and 42 minutes. Saikhom who is currently based in Pune works as a Havildar with the Bombay Sappers. Saikhom will now participate in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand next year.

Nihal Baig and Mahesh Lourembam from India won the second and third place respectively pushing triathlete Pablo Erat from Switzerland to fourth place in the overall ranking.

Baig completed the distance within four hours 47 minutes, while Lourembam completed the distance within four hours 52 minutes. Erat reached the finish line within four hours 56 minutes.

“It was my aim to defeat Pablo for many years. I competed in the 2015 triathlon in Goa where Pablo was the winner. He has been consistently winning over the past few years and it was my aim to beat him here in this race. I am very happy I was the first person to reach the finish line,” said Saikhom.

While Saikhom, Lourembam and Erat emerged out of the 1.9 kilometres swim together, it was international medallist in swimming, Likith SP from Bengaluru who was the first to get out of the water at 25 minutes from the flag-off time.

In the women’s category, six-time world champion, Natascha Badmann was the first to make it to the finish line in five hours and 18 minutes. The second and third place in this category, were won by Puvilin Kahandawala and Natalie Edwards respectively.

While in the team category, the first place was won by Delhi’s Juggernauts comprising Adit Dahiya for swimming, Yashish Dahiya for cycling and Pankkaj Dhiman for running.

Also present at the event was Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant. Addressing the media, he said: “It feels good to see the enthusiasm the participants have. It is a matter of great pride that this event, being organised in India for the first time, was hosted in Goa. It is a great example of sports tourism and we will continue to promote such events

here.”