INDIA DOES WELL TO RATIFY PARIS TREATY

By Dr D M Deshpande

The Union cabinet has ratified the Paris agreement on climate change and the formal ratification instrument has been submitted to the UN on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This is a welcome change from the earlier stance of the Government; it tried to leverage the ratification of the treaty with a demand that it shall be allowed entry in to the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers Group). In a way, the linking of the two was right. India argued that NSG will help India to harness more nuclear energy that will reduce its dependence on non-renewable source such as thermal electricity. This would have reduced carbon footprints in a substantial measure.

However, the Paris Agreement, in order to come in to force, has to be ratified by at least 55 countries that account for a total of 55% carbon emissions. The US and China have already ratified the agreement. Together they account for 40% of the total emissions. Even without India signing, it was becoming clear that the treaty would get the required mandate by the end of the year. India is the third largest emitter, accounting for 4.1% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. So, what the Government has done is only pragmatic. In fact, as India assumes the role of a global player in practically all important issues, it had no credible choice except to ratify the climate treaty. Including India 62 countries accounting for 52% of global emissions have agreed to ratify the treaty. It would have been odd if India were to further drag its feet, given that it is the fastest growing economy in the world. Now that it has agreed to sign the treaty, it can play a major role in the monitoring process that shall be decided in the next meet at Marrakesh.

The Kyoto Protocol enjoined on the rich countries only to disclose their commitments of emission reductions. The Paris agreement which comes in to force in the year 2020 is different, in the sense that the onus of giving such commitments is now placed on all the countries. However, the principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibilities’ is not given up; accordingly the developing countries shall not be overburdened with commitments which the rich countries are required to honour. Essentially a distinction has been made between fast growing economies and poorer nations especially in view of the increasing emission from Asia. Each nation has to give its own commitments that could be varied and differentiated.

India has agreed to reduce the emission intensity of GDP by 33 to 35% over 2005 level by 2030 and increase the share of renewable energy to 40% by that time. The latter is not a tall order given that renewable energy share is already 30% of installed capacity. True, any increase in renewable capacity has to come from solar and wind energy. The conventional sources such as hydel and nuclear projects have increasingly come under stiff opposition from environmentalists. Fortunately, operating costs of solar and wind energy have come down to levels of 4 to 5 Kwh, which are lower than nuclear power and just a wee bit higher than coal fired electricity. The high capital cost is still a challenge to move to renewable energy.

There should be no let up in demand side measures such as use of LED bulbs, green buildings and fiscal concessions to boost use of electrical vehicles. Two sectors which hold the key for reducing emissions are manufacturing and thermal power plants. This is not going to be easy; it involves higher allocation of capital expenditure. There is also a need for latest technology which the west has, that if transferred at a reasonable cost, would go a long way in mitigating pollution related problems in countries such as India. There is a need to cleanse these sectors and make them greener; otherwise it will be very difficult to comply with Paris climate treaty.