India destroys 7 terror camps across LoC

NEW DELHI/ AHMEDABAD/ JAMMU/CHANDIGARH: In the first such action, India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army saying on Thursday its special forces inflicted “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence sources said seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) were destroyed by special forces of the Indian Army on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in a nearly five-hour-long operation during which heliborne and ground forces were deployed.

The sources said the launch pads in PoK were in the range of 2 to 3km from the LoC and were under surveillance for over one week while Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said the strikes targeted 5-6 places across the LoC along Kupwara and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Naidu said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

The announcement of the sudden action by the army to prevent fresh terror attacks was made by the DGMO Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, 11 days after the strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir over which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the attackers will not go “unpunished” and that the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain.

“Based on very credible and specific information which we received yesterday that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launch pads along the Line of Control with an aim to carry out infiltration and terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and in various other metros in our country, the Indian army conducted surgical strikes last night at these launch pads,” Gen Singh told a news conference during which External affairs ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup was also present.

Pakistan, however, dismissed as “fabrication of truth” India’s claim that it has conducted a military operation across the LoC to target terrorist launching pads, terming it as a “quest” by India to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as surgical strike. “There has been no surgical strike by India, instead there had been cross border fire initiated and conducted by India which is existential phenomenon,” Pakistan army said in a statement in Islamabad.

The announcement of the strikes by the Indian army was made soon after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Prime Minister Modi informed President Pranab Mukherjee, J and K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and former prime minister Dr Mahmohan Singh among others on the surgical strikes.

Sharing details, Gen Singh said the operations were basically focused to ensure that the terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carrying out destruction and endangering the lives of citizens of our country.

“During these counter terrorist operations, significant casualties have been caused to the terrorists and those who are trying to support them. The operations aimed at neutralising the terrorists have since ceased. We do not have any plans for continuation of further operations. However the Indian armed forces are fully prepared for any contingency that may arise,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard and Gujarat Fisheries Department have issued instructions to Indian fishing boats sailing in the Arabian Sea not to venture beyond 15-20 nautical miles in view of surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC, even as the state’s coastal parts have been put on high alert.

Fishing boats sail from coastal districts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar and Junagadh into the Arabian Sea for their catch, at times coming perilously close to the International Maritime Boarder (IMB) that India shares with Pakistan.

“The Indian Coast Guard and Fisheries Department have instructed fishermen not to go beyond 15-20 nautical miles into the Arabian Sea and asked us to recall those who have gone beyond as a precautionary measure,” National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

“The association, acting on instructions, has begun sending out messages to fishing boats that are already sailing into the sea while alerting the fishing boats preparing to sail,” he said.

Hundreds of boats go into the sea when the fishing season begins from mid August.

The BSF has put all its units along the International Border on “high alert” in the wake of the surgical strikes by India on terror launch pads across the LoC on Wednesday night.

Officials said the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters here has issued orders to all its units along IB in Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat to step up vigil and bolster their numbers at the posts by bringing in all personnel who are in the reserve.

In order to ensure civilian safety, they said, members of the public will not be allowed on Thursday to witness the Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony from the stands right next to the designated border pillar in Punjab.

The officials said BSF has also restricted all civilian movement along borders with Pakistan.

People living within 10 kms of the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have been asked to shift to safer places and schools ordered to be shut till further notice in the wake of surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC).

The ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar in Punjab has also been closed for public on Thursday, officials said.

“We have asked border villagers living along IB and LoC to shift to safer area as a precautionery measure,” Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Simrandeep Singh told PTI.

All people living within 7 to 8 kms of India-Pak border have been asked to move to safer areas and schools in 10 kms area to be ordered to close down till further notice, he said.

Army has started evacuating people living in the adjoining areas in Noushera belt of Rajouri anticipation of a possible retaliation by Pakistani troops, officials said.

In Punjab too, people residing in villages within 10 kms of the International Border were asked to shift to safer places. Six districts of the state share border with Pakistan.

The schools in the border areas have also been asked to remain shut until further orders, they said.

India on Thursday briefed top envoys of 25 countries including the US, China, Russia, the UK and France after the Indian Army said it has carried a “surgical strikes” on seven terror launch pads across the LoC, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar briefed the envoys in the South Block to convey the “context” of carrying out the strikes, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup confirmed.

The Foreign Secretary told them that it was “a classic counter-terrorism operation more than a military one” and that it was to neutralise terrorists who were trained to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other major Indian cities.

They were also told that India has no plans for any further operation as of now but added the armed forces will not allow terrorists to carry out any attacks.

An all-party meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh was also informed about it.