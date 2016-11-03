India denounces Pak move of naming Indian Diplomats

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday blasted Pakistan for leveling fanciful accusations against Indian High Commission’s 8 diplomats, which New Delhi termed against norms of diplomatic practice and courtesy.

MEA spokesman Vikas Swarup in his weekly media briefing completely reject “the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations made by Pakistan against certain officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The Government categorically denies those allegations,” he said.

He said it was especially regrettable that Pakistani authorities have chosen to level these allegations after deciding to recall, on their own, six officials of the Pakistan High Commission, some of whom may have been named to Indian authorities by Mehmood Akhtar – the PHC official caught red handed last week while indulging in anti-India activities. The allegations against the Indian officials represent an after-thought and a crude attempt to target these officials for no fault of theirs, the spokesman said.

Swarup regretted the fact that Pakistan’s step adds to the risks to peace and security in the region emanating from Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism against its neighbours, its complete denial of the problem and deflection of its responsibility by resorting to fanciful accusations.

“We also note that the Indian officials falsely implicated were working in the fields of promoting people-to-people and trade and economic contacts between the two countries. Pakistan’s false allegations against them have the potential to adversely affect the corresponding activities of the High Commission,” he said.

The Government also protests strongly the manner in which names and photos of the eight Indian officials, – four of them holders of diplomatic passport- have been published. This is against basic norms of diplomatic practice and courtesy, he said.

The named diplomats are likely to be pulled out of Islamabad. The MEA spokesman said that the allegations against the Indian official are prejudicial to their safety and security.

He demanded Pakistan to take all necessary steps to ensure the security and safety of not only these eight diplomats and officials but all other members of the High Commission and their families while they are in Pakistan.

On the question of their return to India, he said this is procedural matter. “Government will take all necessary further steps keeping all aspects of the situation in view,” he said.