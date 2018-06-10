India crush Pak; face B’desh in final

IANS

KUALA LUMPUR

India dished out a clinical performance to hammer archrivals Pakistan by seven wickets and enter their seventh straight

final.

In the final, they will meet Bangladesh who outclassed hosts Malaysia by 70 runs in their final league tie.

Going in to the final, to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval here today, India will be wary of Bangladesh’s prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title.

Against the Pakistanis, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a rather easy outing barring the tricky chase that saw them lose two wickets with just five runs on the board.

Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida

Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort.

In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky

note.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun a web around the Pakistanis with three wickets, and was well assisted by the other Indian bowlers who stuck to a disciplined effort.

During their chase, India got off to a forgettable start, losing former skipper Mithali Raj and

Deepti Sharma for ducks with the scoreboard ticking 5/2.

But thereafter the defending champions did not look back as the left-right combo of Smriti and

Harmanpreet forged a brilliant 65-run third wicket stand to take the side within sniffing distance of victory.

Later in the day, Bangladesh rode on a collective batting effort to score 130/4 after electing to bat. In reply, the hosts could manage a paltry 60/9 in their 20 overs.

BRIEF SCORES

PAKISTAN 72/7 (Sana Mir 20 not out, Nahida Khan 18; Ekta Bisht 3/14) lose to INDIA 75/3 (Smriti Mandhana 38, Harmanpreet Kaur 34 not out) by 7 wickets.

BANGLADESH 130/4 (Shamima Sultana 43, Ayasha Rahman 31; Winifred Duraisingam 2/19) beat MALAYSIA 60/9 (Winifred Duraisingam 17, Mas Elysa 14; Rumana Ahmed 3/8) by 70 runs.