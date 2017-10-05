India can fight two-front war, counter China: IAF chief

IANS

NEW DELHI

The Indian Air Force is ready to fight a two-front war and has adequate capability to take on any military challenge from China, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Thursday.

Addressing the annual IAF press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Dhanoa said in a single front scenario, whether it is Pakistan or China, the IAF was adequately capable of tackling any threat from the neighbours.

Dhanoa said though the Air Force did not have the sanctioned full squadron strength of 39 but it still had a Plan B in case a war breaks out simultaneously from the eastern (China) and western (Pakistan) borders.

“We need a strength of 42 squadrons to carry out full spectrum operations in a two-front (war) scenario. It doesn’t mean we are not capable of fighting a two-front war. We have a Plan B.

“To cater for the strength there are ways and means by which you can generate more sorties, you can carry out 24-hour operations, whatever we can do at our level, increase the serviceability of our aircraft, we are doing so that we are able to carry out the task mandated by our government,” he said.

Dhanoa, who as the Vice Chief of the IAF had said the number of fighter aircraft squadrons in India was not enough to fight a war on two fronts, maintained on Thursday that the remark to a Parliamentary Standing Committee was in reference to “full spectrum operations”.

The IAF currently has 33 combat squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 39.5, which is sought to be raised to 42. Dhanoa’s predecessor Arup Raha, days before his retirement, had said the IAF needed at least 200 more fighter jets in the next 10 years.

Dhanoa said the IAF had a plan to address the shortage of fighter squadrons and by 2032, the force would have its full squadron strength.

He said “politically, till date we have not been part of a two front war”.