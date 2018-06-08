India beaten by New Zealand

IANS

MUMBAI

Moses Dyer’s late goal helped New Zealand edge past India 2-1 in an Intercontinental Cup match at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the 46th minute through a fantastic goal, his seventh consecutive in home games but the hosts failed to keep the lead and conceded the equaliser the very next minute.

New Zealand’s A De Jong dodged the offside trap and got behind a good through ball from Sarpreet, cutting past Salam Ranjan to equalise, as India gifted their first goal of the tournament.

Even as the match was going to a dull draw, Dyer netted the winner in the 86th minute to hand the visitors a victory. Sarpreet got past three defenders and gave a deft flick to the Manukau United man, who jumped on the ball and slammed his first international goal.