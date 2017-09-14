Independence Day celebrated at Mushtifund Saunstha

NT KURIOCITY

Independence Day was celebrated at Mushtifund Saunstha, Cujira Complex by paying homage to all the legendary heroes of India’s Freedom Struggle.

Renowned Bollywood singer and Goan icon Hema Sardesai unfurled the tri-colour. Speaking on the occasion, Hema stressed on student’s responsibility in uplifting our nation in different sphere so that our world becomes a better place to live in.

Hema concluded her speech with her song Vande Mataram. Formal function of Independence Day was followed by the most awaited Inter Class Patriotic Singing Competition which was judged by Shripad Sane and Shrikanth Naik. Bharat Gaurav Gaan, Kandose kande milte hai, Poorna vijay sankalp hamara, Takad Vatan ki, Matra bhumi gaan and Des mere des mere were some of the songs sung by students.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were administrator of Mushtifund Saunstha, Suhas Sardesai; treasurer of the Saunstha, Dilip Dharwadkar; principal of Mushtifund HSS, Navanath Parulekar; headmistress of Mushtifund HS Aparna Chari; assistant headmistress, Chantal Gracias; programme co-ordinator Reshma Naik; senior teacher, Sucheta Naik.