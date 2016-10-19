Indecent Burial Of Goan Poise

Goans have been known for their peaceful nature and poise. However, their nature seems to be changing with unchecked growth in vehicle population. Two recent instances of road rage in the Ponda area point to the disturbing change. In both cases the cause of anger was overtaking. The first case at Usgaon led to attack and arson in which a dozen people were injured and women were molested and a flat, five houses, five vehicles and other properties were burned down. In the second case five persons were assaulted and a car was damaged. These were extreme cases of road rage. Is the changing attitude of Goans from being tolerant and even-tempered to being aggressive and violent a result of Goans feeling unsafe in their own land? In the Usgaon case, the road rage got mixed up with ethnic feelings and aroused an anger that was perhaps latent. The mobilization and the subsequent arson provide evidence of the sentiment that certain communities were trying to dominate over the Goan communities in various walks, thinking they could attack the Goan communities without expecting retaliation. The local people who took out a procession used words like “goondagiri” to denounce the attitude of the ethnic communities that first attacked their premises and properties.

While local MLAs, sarpanchas and the district administration must work out ways to reduce ethnic tensions in Ponda, Usgaon and other areas and prevent aggression by groups of people united by community ties, we have to realize that every incident of confrontation on the road is not ethnic. Road rage happens commonly and mostly goes unreported. The primary reason is clear: the automobiles are getting to be too many and the roads are narrow. Even two-lane roads get blocked if a bus is moving or a vehicle has broken down or there is an accident. There is a “push and shove” culture growing among drivers. Motorists are beginning to drive at speed like motorcyclists in a zig-zag manner. Nobody wants to wait. Patience as a driver’s virtue has been given an indecent burial.

Many of the road rage cases are attributed to two-wheeler riders who are in the habit of manoeuvring their vehicles at very high speed both from the left and the right, much to the annoyance of the drivers of cars and other motor vehicles. Most young persons who ride two-wheelers resort to unruly behaviour when questioned about their reckless driving, leading to scuffles and cases of road rage. However, it is not two-wheeler riders alone who resort to rash and negligent driving: even the drivers of cars, buses, trucks and tankers do, inconveniencing and endangering lives of the occupants of the vehicles as also others including pedestrians. Such recklessness on the roads was not there in Goa until some years ago. That was because there were fewer vehicles and every vehicle had wider spaces to use on the road.

As we cannot check the vehicle population from growing, the major way in which road rage can be curbed is by widening all the roads of Goa enough and regulating the movement of heavy vehicles. The other major factor of rising road rage is the lack of deterrence to violators of Motor Vehicle rules. The police and transport authorities have not been able to find a way to deal firmly with offenders. They conduct periodic drives against violations like rituals (such as road safety week) which hardly have the desired effect. Constant vigilance and unfailing detection of violations alone will strike terror in the hearts of habitual and casual offenders. The police and transport authorities often cite understaffing as their excuse. The government should provide them adequate manpower, of course. But the pity is the police and transport authorities do not use even the staff they have effectively.

The PWD, police and transport authorities must take a lesson from the two major road rage cases. They cannot pay no or very little attention to vehicle management on the roads. As one of the reasons for slow-moving traffic and the resultant rage is narrow roads the government should speed up the work of broadening the roads and marking of lanes. The police should make sure drivers stick to lane driving or legitimate overtaking from the right side. The police and transport authorities cannot hide their inaction and laziness under the excuse of understaffing: they must make maximum use of the existing manpower to create a climate of deterrence. They must install CCTV to penalize violators. There are 12 lakh vehicles in a state with a population of 15 lakh. The government cannot stop anyone from owing a vehicle but can certainly make it convenient for them to leave their vehicles at home if they create a good, fast and comfortable public transport system.

Please like & share: