Increase iron absorption with a few tweaks

Rohini Diniz

Do you feel tense, fatigued, stressed out and anxious most of the time? In today’s world stress and fatigue have become part and parcel of our day to day. Stress affects our eating habits as we may either not eat adequately or may eat large amounts of the wrong types of food, both of which affect our intake of nutrients and hence our nutritional status. One nutrient that is critical in helping us stay energetic is the mineral iron.

Next to calcium, iron plays a very important role in the body. Although the amount of iron needed by the body is very small, its deficiency has very serious consequences on health. Iron deficiency results in anaemia which is one of the most widely prevalent nutritional deficiency disorders affecting all age groups of both sexes worldwide.

Iron has many important roles to play in the body. It has a critical function in the respiratory process as it is an integral component of haemoglobin in the blood and myoglobin in the muscles. While haemoglobin transports oxygen from the lungs to the tissues and carries carbon dioxide from the tissues back to the lungs to be thrown out of the body, myoglobin holds oxygen in the muscles and this oxygen helps complete the process of energy production. If the diet is deficient in iron over a long period of time, the body produces less haemoglobin which in turn affects oxygen transport leading to anaemia. Iron is also needed to replace worn out Red Blood Cells (RBC) and those lost during menstruation, excessive bleeding due to injuries or during surgery or any other conditions where there is blood loss. It is also needed to build new tissues and for proper cognitive development.

The absorption of iron into the blood from food is not very efficient and is dependent on various factors such as the type of iron present in foods, the amount of iron rich foods consumed and the presence of other factors that enhance or inhibit iron absorption.

Dietary iron is of two types – non-heme and heme iron. Non-heme iron is insoluble ferric form of iron that is present in vegetable. Rice flakes (fov or poha), green leafy vegetables particularly cauliflower leaves which are much richer in iron as compared to other green leafy vegetables, sprouts, garden cress seeds (ahliva or halim), dry fruits and jaggery. The body can absorb only 2 per cent to 20 per cent of non-heme iron. Heme iron is the soluble ferrous form of iron and is present in animal sources namely red meats, fish and poultry. Milk is a poor source of iron, while egg yolk contains more non-heme iron. On an average about 15 per cent to 35 per cent heme iron is absorbed by the body.

The absorption of non-heme iron can be enhanced or decreased depending on food and drinks consumed. The presence of vitamin C rich foods at a meal enhance absorption of non-heme iron as vitamin C converts insoluble ferric iron into its soluble ferrous form that can be easily absorbed. Amla (Indian Gooseberry), guava, cashew apple, green leafy vegetables, yellow orange fruits and vegetables, citrus fruits like orange, sweet lime, torange, lime, grapefruit, kiwi fruit, strawberries, tomatoes, green chilli and capsicum are excellent sources of vitamin C.

Consumption of foods containing heme iron has double benefits as it not only provides bio-available iron, but also increases the absorption of non-heme iron. The process of fermentation such as during idli making as well the process of sprouting of grains destroys some of the iron inhibiting substances. Sprouting of pulses increases the content of vitamin C that increases the absorption of iron.

Tea contains tannins which form insoluble complexes with non-heme iron, thereby inhibiting the absorption of iron and hence consumption of tea with meals must be avoided. Similarly binding agents like excessive amounts of fibre, phosphates, oxalates, phytates, etc, decrease the absorption of iron.

Here are some tips to

maximise iron absorption

l Sprinkle lime juice over foods or have Tivoll (spicy kokum water)

l Eat a vitamin C rich fruit after meals.

l Include sprouted pulses and fermented foods more frequently in your diet.

l Eat green chutney prepared from coconut or groundnuts, coriander leaves (kotmir), mint leaves (pudina), curry leaves, amla and spices instead of butter or margarine.

l Add dry fruits such as dates, figs, prunes to vegetable dishes and salads.

l Eat chikki instead of biscuits.

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 17 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)