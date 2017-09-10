Increase in enthusiasm for World Cup tickets

MINOO FERNANDES|NT

FATORDA: It’s now the third day that the physical sales of FIFA U-17 World Cup tickets for the matches in Goa is on and the enthusiasm in football fans is growing with a majority buying tickets for matches on October 10 and October 13.

Costa Rica play Guinea at on October 10 at 5pm while Iran plays Germany at 8pm.The matches on October 13 are between Costa Rica and Iran at 5pm and Niger against Brazil at 8pm.

There were a substantial number of football fans seen buying tickets through the day to purchase tickets for matches on different days in Goa.

The Navhind Times witnessed people buying two to three tickets at a time while some others were seen buying seven tickets at a time. There is no limits to the number of tickets that can be purchased through this physical sale system, confirmed a member of the Local Organising Commiittee(LOC).

“This is a life time opportunity. I am bringing my full family not to watch one match but all the matches in Goa. When will we ever get a chance to watch World Cup matches?,” asked Tony Gonsalves from Navelim while clutching to a handful of tickets purchased by him. “Everyone is going to be coming. My wife, kids and relatives are going to be witness to The World Cup in Goa. This is going to be a World Cup party,” added Tony.

Michael Rodrigues from Benaulim was the first to lay his hands on the tickets on Saturday morning. Ticket seller Prakash Naik who was sitting at the counter greeted Michael and immediately handed him the tickets he wanted to purchase. Michael bought three tickets of Rs: 300 each, while there were some who were seen buying tickets worth Rs. 150.

Any form of identity card was required from those purchasing tickets. Some people who did not come with their Identity card had to rush home and then come back to purchase tickets.

Vipin Trivedi travelled all the way from Morjim to buy tickets. He purchased tickets of Rs. 150 and Rs.300 denominations. There is no ticket counter in our village and hence I had to travel to Margao to buy these tickets,Trivedi told The Navhind Times.

Silver Vaz from Agalli was seen with a bunch of tickets priced at Rs.300 ,while Abhay Teli from Usgao also bought a number of tickets consisting of both denominations. “We are going to come with our families to watch the matches” both told The Navhind Times.

“Buying physical tickets is easy and quick. There are no hassles of internet connectivity.”opined most who had come to the Box Office at Fatorda.

“Going by the response it appears that tickets will get exhausted soon.The Fatorda stadium has a capacity of just around 18,000 people.” said Peter Lopes from Verna. “I am going to advise my villagers to rush before they are over,” he said .

The ticket counter opens at 10.am and closes at 5.pm ,disclosed a LOC official.

According to sources, “ There is more response to tickets priced at Rs300 which are the East stand one while those buying tickets priced at Rs. 150 will have to sit at the North and the South stands,” disclosed LOC sources.

On September 7, around 500 tickets were sold and on September 8 around 800 tickets were sold. The rush was more on Saturday with over 900 tickets being sold in the morning itself.

LOC sources disclosed that the tickets on discount will be sold till Oct 5 and from October 6 onwards, tickets which are sold at RS.300 will be sold at Rs.400 while tickets of Rs.150 will be sold at Rs.200.

Sources informed that the stadium has a capacity of 12,000 for ticket wielding spectators while the remaining space is for the media and officials.

Chief Engineer J N Chimulkar said that the total capacity of the stadium is 19000.