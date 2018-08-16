Inconsistencies in water needs marred Goa’s case 

PANAJI: The Mahadayi (Mhadei) Water Disputes Tribunal in its report has brought to light the inconsistencies or contradictions in the projection of demand of water for the state vis-à-vis the utilisable available water in the Mhadei basin.

Two basic inputs essentially required during the course of decision-making process of judicious allocation of water among the various stakeholders and for different purposes are – water availability assessed at various locations and water requirements.

The crucial inputs are needed for meeting the present and future demands of water for various purposes, the tribunal has said.

The MWDT has observed that the statements of claims, written statements and rejoinders submitted by the three co-basin states – Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra – along with the related documents providing some information relating to two basic inputs indicates that the information provided by the respective states are not consistent in many cases and are contradictory in some cases.

In the statement of Goa’s case, it has been mentioned that the total yield from the whole of Goa region of Mandovi or Mhadei basin is 86.80 TMC feet (2460 MCM) and the total availability of water resources for development purpose could be only 54 TMC feet (1531 MCM).

The MWDT has said the total projected demand of water by the year 2051 has been reported by Goa as 86.80 TMC feet, adding that the projection of demand of 86.80 TCM feet of water against the utilisable available water of 54 TMC feet, in itself appears to be quite illogical.

Some inconsistencies were also observed by the tribunal during its visit to various projects sites in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra in December 2013, which have been indicated in the report.

“Obviously, inconsistent information cannot be the basis of meaningful arguments during the process of arriving at reasonable assessment of the available water resources and judicious allocation of share of waters among the various stakeholders and for different purposes,” the MWDT has noted.

In addition, the pieces of information related to the prioritisation of water use keeping in view the socioeconomic profile of the areas are also considered necessary. Though the legal issues are undoubtedly very important but rational assessment of water availability and water requirements for various purposes on a sound and accepted principles remain basic inputs, it has been maintained.

Furthermore, the tribunal has pointed out that there were no changes in respect of the projected water requirements of Goa, which submitted the detailed project reports in respect of 59 projects in master plan for the Mhadei river basin on March 7, 2014 and April 23, 2015 (both are amended statements of Goa’s case) before the MWDT, but were exactly the same.

In another instance, the MWDT has said that from the statement of Goa in response to the tribunal order dated September 3, 2014, it is apparent that the projected water requirements of the state were not ascertained fully.

It has also been found by the tribunal that the content of Goa’s reply submitted in compliance with the order passed by the tribunal on September 3, 2014, virtually contradicts the assertions made by the state in the amended statement of the case wherein it was stated that Goa is in the process of undertaking more detailed studies and individual DPRs relating to irrigation schemes in order to arrive at revised quantum of long-term water requirements.