INCOIS issues full moon spring tide alert for Goa

PANAJI: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, has issued a full moon spring tide alert for the coastal low-lying areas of the country. The alert will be in effect until August 15.

According to the alert issued by INCOIS, the spring tide would induce flooding of the coastal areas. INCOIS has said that high tides in the range of 3.0-3.6 metres are forecast between Friday and Sunday from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm along the coast of Goa from Vengurla to Vasco.

Spring tides are especially strong high tides that occur during the full moon and new moon when the sun and moon are aligned with the earth, resulting in a collective gravitational pull on earth’s water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further warned fishermen against venturing into west central Arabian Sea during the next three days due to rough to very rough sea conditions.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall activity mainly over the Konkan region for the next four days and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the state on August 15. Valpoi, Margao and Old Goa did not receive rainfall in the last 24 hours. However, the chief amount of rainfall was received in Ponda – 3 cm, Pernem and Sanguem – 2 cm each while Panaji received 1cm of rain.