Inability to tackle financial crunch, a big let-down

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Reviewing the performance of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on completion of one year in office on Wednesday, it is clear that he would complete the remaining two years easily, as his government has 27 BJP MLAs besides two Independent legislators.

However, for the last one year, the Sawant-led government could not tackle the financial crunch that the state treasury has been facing, as enough efforts have not been made to tap new resources for mobilising additional revenue. Also, the Sawant government has not been able to spur industrial growth and generate employment by breaking the barriers.

Sawant was sworn in as the Chief Minister on March 19, 2019, after the demise of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17, last year. Being a two-time MLA, who rose from the party cadre, the BJP chose him as a successor to Parrikar after he successfully handled the legislative assembly proceedings as the Speaker for two years.

Unlike Parrikar, the two-time Sankhali MLA was inexperienced as an administrator when he took over the reins of the state. Moreover, there were issues which had been pending for almost a year, as then chief minister Parrikar was ill when he took charge of the state.

Tapping new resources for revenue generation, creating employment in private sector, recruitment in government departments, finding out ways for early resumption of mining, revamping the entire tourism sector after shutdown of the mining industry, further strengthening administration are the major issues which still need more attention and focus from the Chief Minister.

Lack of effective measures on revenue generation: During the one-year tenure of Sawant as Chief Minister, the government has borrowed Rs 2,400 crore as against the prescribed Rs 2,600 crore limit for the current fiscal. After mining ban, the state has been struggling to manage finances and tapping new resources for revenue generation. The state is still lacking in taking effective measures on mobilising additional revenue. It is high time the government took experts on board to find a way to revise the state economy.

Resolving mining tangle a major challenge: Now, it has been two years that the mining industry is at a standstill in after the Supreme Court order in February 2018. Though some efforts have been made by the Sawant government for the last one year, it could not take a drastic policy decision on resuming mining activities, as it involves the apex court. The state got some relief after the apex court allowed transportation of royalty-paid iron ore while hearing the petitions filed by mining firms. However, in order to stabilise the industry and provide employment to the mining dependants, the government needs to put in more efforts to resolve the mining tangle, which is a major challenge before Sawant.

Protecting River Mhadei is another key task: Even after the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal’s verdict on diversion of water from River Mhadei, Goa is still fighting to protect the lifeline of the state. The opposition parties have been targeting Sawant on the Mhadei issue, claiming that the government has sold out the river to Karnataka. Though the Sawant government is hoping for a positive verdict from the Supreme Court on the Mhadei matter, the political strategy of the Karnataka government and its lobbying at the Centre seems to be more powerful than the Goa government. Sawant has been reiterating that Mhadei is more than a mother to him and his government has raised some valid points, which appeared to be not raised before the Tribunal, in the matter pending before the apex court. The people of the state are looking at the Chief Minister how he will handle this key task of protecting River Mhadei in the near future.

Most importantly, the government led by Sawant has for the first time acted swiftly in disbursing compensation to the affected farmers, who have faced huge crop losses due to rain in July 2019. The government disbursed compensation to some farmers immediately after the incident through the CM relief fund and later under Shetkar Aadhar Nidhi.

Nu Shi Nalini, an unmanned naphtha-laden vessel that had grounded on a rocky shelf near Dona Paula had given sleepless nights to the Sawant government for almost 50 days. However, the Chief Minister managed to get the grounded vessel removed with the help of the central government without spending fund from the state coffers.

Shifting of offshore casino vessels from River Mandovi and putting a mechanism in place for regulating the gambling industry have still not seen light of the day. Though the government appointed a gaming commissioner, it has become a toothless authority in the absence of rules that require action against irregularities in the industry.

Need for focused roadmap on industrial growth, employment generation: No major industries have been able to set up shop in the state for almost more than a decade and this has affected the state’s industrial growth as well as failed to create employment opportunities. It appears that the motive of establishing Goa Investment Promotion Board has lost its track. This is another task that needs attention from the government.

No mass recruitment in government since 3 years: The Parrikar government from March 2017 to March 2019 and later for the last one year the Sawant government could not do much on recruitment of new staff for government departments. Three years have passed as the government tried to switch over from the old system to a new system and then again adopted the old system for recruitment process. Though the Goa staff selection commission has been set up, no mass recruitment process could take off in the state.

The Sawant government also witnessed some embarrassing moments when it was forced to withdraw the circular issued by the panchayat department on waste management and also the circular issued by the revenue department on notifying villages as urban areas.

The Sawant government had taken a firm stand when tourist taxi operators went on strike in July 2019 opposing app-based taxi service. The government did not bow down to the pressure of the taxi lobby.

Surgical strikes on alliance partners and opposition: After over a week of taking over as the Chief Minister, two MGP legislators – Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar – joined BJP with two-third split in the oldest regional party on March 28, 2019 in the wee hours and by afternoon, then deputy chief minister and MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar was dropped by the Chief Minister from the cabinet.

When the Sawant government was about to face one of the longest assembly sessions in July last year, the BJP undertook a ‘surgical strike’ on the Congress party and succeeded in splitting the opposition. A group of Congress legislators led by Chandrakant Kavlekar joined BJP on July 10, 2019, and the Chief Minister dropped three ministers of Goa Forward Party led by Vijai Sardesai and also Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte from the cabinet.

Mopa airport work resumes: The Sawant government has successfully overcome the hurdles that were in the way of construction of the Mopa international airport by fighting the battle at the Supreme Court level. The state government has also been able to obtain a revised environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the airport construction.