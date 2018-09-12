In the spirit of Chaturthi

NT BUZZ

Ganesha-within me, a three-day painting exhibition showcasing the works of ten artists from varied professional backgrounds was inaugurated on September 7 at 1930 Vasco by Goa’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Ajai Saxena. The ongoing exhibition will conclude on September 12.

The exhibition has been curated by artist, educator and curator, Vaishali Lall and is organised by Pathiks, a group led by Vaishali, in association with Unwind Your Mind and Artorium.

Around 70 -80 artworks depicting Ganesha done with paint, clay, paper quilling etc are on display.