In South Goa, Maina Curtorim police jurisdiction sees 19 fatal accidents

MARGAO: A total of 75 fatal accidents and 180 minor accidents were reported in South Goa in last 11 months till November 11, as per police information. Of the 75 fatal accidents, 69 were detected and of the 180 minor mishaps, 177 were detected.

While in 2017, during the same period, in all 101 fatal accidents and 217 minor accidents were reported in the south and of the 101 fatal accidents, 88 were detected and of the 217 minor mishaps, 207 were detected.

Of the 75 fatal accidents in 2018 so far in the south, the highest number of 19 fatal accidents was reported in Maina Curtorim police station jurisdiction, of which 15 were detected, while 12 fatal accidents were reported in Ponda, followed by 10 in Verna, 8 Vasco, 7 Fatorda, 4 each in Colva and Cuncolim, 2 each in Margao, Quepem, and Collem, 1 each in Curchorem and Mormugao, 3 in Canacona, etc.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas said that in the last few months the number of fatal accidents has reduced due to strict implementation of rules of Motor Vehicle Act. He said that use of helmet reduces the risk of death from a motorcycle or scooter crash.

Social worker Anand Naik said that enforcement of helmet rule should be effectively supported by other safety programmes. Another social worker Sandeep Hedge said that use of helmet can be the principal countermeasure for decreasing head injuries.

A head constable of traffic cell said that effective way of reducing head injuries and fatalities resulting from motorcycle accidents is use of helmet and that wearing a helmet has been shown to decrease the risk and severity of injuries among motorcyclists by some extent. Reducing road deaths is the top priority of traffic cells, he said.