In last 4 years Centre released Rs 30,000 crore for Goa: Shripad

PANAJI: Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Saturday said that in the last four years the central government has released financial assistance to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore to Goa for various development projects and schemes.

Highlighting the achievements made by the Modi government in the last four years, Naik said at a press conference that the Centre has sanctioned around Rs 12,000 crore for expansion of national highways, and construction of roads and bridges, besides crore of rupees for tourism projects, smart city, IT park, dredging of river Sal.

Moreover, the Centre has also provided a soft loan of Rs 850 crore to the electricity department to upgrade electricity supply infrastructure.

He said the Centre has sanctioned two districts Ayurvedic hospitals for Goa – one each for North Goa and South Goa.

Also, the National Institute of Ayurveda has also been proposed.

Apart from sanctioning Rs 12,000 crore for widening national highways, roads and construction of bridges, the Centre has also endorsed Rs 400 crore for construction of third bridge on the Mandovi.

An amount of Rs 200 crore has been released by the Union ministry for tourism under Swadesh Darshan to set up coastal circuit in the state, Naik said.

The Centre has also sanctioned Rs 500 crore for Panaji smart city and Rs 60 crore for dredging river Sal.

More funds have been released under various schemes.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar and state BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanawade were also present. Naik observed that the development undertaken by the Modi government for the entire country cannot be compared with the work that had been carried out by past governments at the Centre.

“Only because of the overwhelming support received from the people of the country and the cooperation from NDA partners, the BJP could come to power with absolute majority. The Modi government has given a new direction to the development of the country for the last four years. We also feel proud that the BJP government has succeeded in carrying out development in all sectors and progress of all sections of the Indian society including scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and other backward classes,” he noted.

Naik claimed that various schemes implemented by the Modi government have brought about changes in the lives of lakhs of families in the country.

The government has also successfully undertaken various initiatives in the interest of farmers, women, children, senior citizens and others, he said.

“I can proudly say that there is no corruption charge of even five paisa against the Modi government for last four years,” the Union minister bragged.