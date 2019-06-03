In India everybody wants to remain as MSMEs, says NSIC, Udayakumar

Officials from National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Delhi, were in Goa last week for the South India MSME Summit, held in ICG, Dona Paula. Here P Udayakumar , director, planning and marketing, NSIC, speaks on the MSME ecosystem. He talks to Shoma Patnaik on NSIC presence in Goa among other issues

MSMEs by and large are dissatisfied with the treatment given to them. Why?

There is always a comparison to corporates. In India everybody wants to remain as MSMEs whereas in other places small units will move to becoming a corporate. Here the system is little different. We are incentivizing the smaller people and not incentivizing them when they are moving up. Our endeavor should be to incentivize when units move up so that they will not depend upon the government subsidies alone. Most corporate started out as MSMEs but over a period of time because of their dedication, dynamic policy, they all grew up.

How many units has NSIC assisted in Goa and what role do you plan to play for Goan small industry?

NSIC is a public sector company under the ministry of MSME mainly to facilitate small enterprises in all commercial spaces. As far as Goa is concerned we have set up a brand new office in Verna with warehousing facilities and are on the threshold of expanding it. Goa being a small state does not have the SME manufacturing base. We want to expand the MSME ecosystem in the state and since there are not much of anchor industries except for few like Goa Shipyard (GSL) and Mormugao Port Trust, expanding the ecosystem is the challenge.

What we have observed is that while companies like GSL are sourcing several components from outside it is not able to do the same from Goa. We have assisted about 100-200 units here over a period of time. At this moment it may not be a big number because the kind of operations that we are doing, viz. supplying raw material for manufacturing units is not present in Goa. We want to scale up our operations in the state by facilitating software, logistics and promoting knowledge based industries

How is the MSMEs ecosystem in rest of India?

The ecosystem has improved. Earlier units were not aware of the government schemes. As per statistics there are 60 million MSMEs in India. When you have so many units implementation of schemes is a serious concern. Although we are reaching out creating awareness is a big challenge to us. Consequently there is some kind of imbalance in the ecosystem. Some of the states are very proactive. Units in the southern states are far more organised in terms of finances, contribution to GDP and to GST. They have done extremely well.

Overall how has the sector fared in 2018-19?

From the national scenario compared to the world, Indian MSMEs are doing far better. Although they may not doing as good as earlier it is because of international factors. Earlier units were isolated. Now they are internationally aligned. So as compared to internationally we are in better place but now the challenge is to grab more export market. Once the exports increase it will create lot of manufacturing opportunities.

What was the focus of NSIC operations in 2018-19?

In terms of our performance we have scaled up. We have increased the number of beneficiaries to almost 1.5 lakh which is 15 per cent growth. We have also been given a mandate for implementing separate scheme for SC/STs. Our challenge is to find SC/ST people, mentor them, give them hand holding assistance.