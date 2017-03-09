In Bicholim taluka, life hinges on the Mhadei

VISHANT VAZE | NT

SANKHALI: The Kalsa-Banduri project of Karnataka to divert Mhadei waters have kept villagers of Bicholim taluka on tenterhooks as they fear that if the project comes to fruition then their life will be thrown out of gear.

The water treatment plants at Padoshe and Sankhali, which supply drinking water to villages of the taluka and around 30 MLD of raw water to the Assonora treatment plant, will go dry if Karnataka is allowed to divert the Mhadei waters.

The villages in the taluka heavily depend on Valvanti, Bicholim and Kudnem rivers, which are tributaries of the Mhadei.

Villagers from Sankhali, Kudnem, Navelim, Amona, Vathadev, Sarvan Karapur say their plantations and dairy farming are fed by these tributaries.

Farmers of Keri, Morlem, Paruem, Sankhali and Karapur have raised food and cash crops relying on water from Mhadei’s tributaries in the northeastern Goa.

Some of the farmers have installed water pumps to channel the river water to irrigate their crops.

The apprehensive farmers have warned that if the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal gives a verdict against Goa then they will have to come on the streets.

Keri sarpanch Mahesh Gawas says the villagers have not foreseen the possible repercussions of the Karnataka project on diversion of the Mhadei waters.

The villagers are also opposed to the Virdi dam project of the Maharashtra government, as the ongoing work on this particular dam has affected flow of river water in Shiroli village.

Morle sarpanch Sushant Paste told this reporter that their panchayat had already passed a resolution opposing the Kalsa-Banduri project.

The Mhadei originates from a cluster of 30 springs at Bhimgad (Karnataka) in the Western Ghats and traverses to Goa.

The villagers like Shripad Gawas, Narayan Harichandra Gawas call the Mhadai as their identity, and they stress on the need to create awareness on the Karnataka project. President of Animal Rescue Association-Goa Amrut Singh cautions that if the water diversion project is allowed to come into being then it will cause widespread damages to biodiversity in Mhadei and Bhimgad wildlife sanctuaries in Western Ghats, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the eight “hottest hotspots” of biological diversity in the world.

Dasharath Morajkar of Ravan village, who has been into horticulture cultivation, dreads at the mention of the Karnataka project as their kulagars are kept alive by the Valanvti river.

Experts have warned that diversion of Mhadei waters would seriously affect catchment areas of Valvanti and Bicholim rivers in the taluka.

Annapurna Joshi, a housewife, is of the opinion that the state government must take an appropriate action in dissuading Karnataka from going ahead with the project.

Her concerns are also echoed by Sakharam Pednekar, a farmer from Mayem, and Vithoba Ghadi of Kudnem.

Two water treatment plants of 40 MLD and 30 MLD capacities operate on the bank of Valvanti river catering to several villages in the taluka.

Sankhali, Pali, Kudnem, Surla, Velguem, Amona, Harvalem, Karapur Sarvan, Bicholim town, Latambarcem, Pilgao, Narvem, Shirgao, Mulgao, and other villages are fed by the water treated at the plants.