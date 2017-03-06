In a Trumped market

By Tensing Rodrigues*

That’s something I always feared but believed it would never happen. And most of the people I met were sure it could never happen in US. But it has. I am talking about the murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas. I look at the future differently now. It may not show on the market radar right now. In the sense, the stock indices have not discounted it as yet. So one still has time to adjust the portfolios. The day traders need not worry. But if one is investing for the long haul this has to be one of the factors in the decision making.

What can you expect? A lot as time passes. As Trump moves ahead with his job barriers for expatriates, the Indian IT companies may feel the heat. They will definitely in different ways. Their operations are likely to be disrupted in the short run and they may have to rework the model. In the longer run their cost of operation may go up squeezing the profit margins the directives on salaries may significantly inflate the HR costs. Differences may also emerge between the companies that provide services from domestic locations and those that locate their personnel abroad. How exactly the scenario will pan out is difficult to say right now. But one has got to be in a wait and watch mode. Indian IT sector is already into an air pocket. Operating margins at companies in the S&P BSE Information Technology index are down to the lowest since 2011 though a weaker rupee has partly cushioned the impact on some companies like Infosys and TCS.

Brushing aside the murder as an isolated incident or as an aberration by a drunken war veteran may be foolhardy. It is necessary to understand that this is the tip of the plume of a volcano that has been simmering for some time now. As long as US was at heyday everybody could make hay. Who was sharing the cake did not matter; there was enough for all and more. But post the financial crisis, and the economic crunch that followed it was obvious that US was on a life support system. They called it QE viz. quantitative easing! The cake was shrinking and guests were unwelcome. Particularly disliked were those Indians that were picking the cherry posts in industry and academia. The situation is rather pathetic given the fact that, in spite of having the best educational institutions in the world US cannot populate its top echelons with natives because they are not good enough. Well, I suppose we would feel the same way! As Trump seemed to be getting noticed late last year, I happened to meet an old friend who had come down to Goa for a short break. Definitely he did not speak of a racial backlash. But what he said was sufficiently indicative of the strong ‘nationalist’ undercurrent running in the popular psyche in US. I asked him jokingly, “So how’s your Trump doing?” His reply was curt but sinister, “The native whites are all for Trump.” And Trump rode the native aspirations to victory. Do not discount the man and do not discount the nationalist wave. If one is to discern carefully, the entire developed world or should I say the entire western world is in the grip of a nationalist tornado.

And that is very contagious as nationalism of one country begets a nationalist reaction from the other. Moral is simple: Look at domestic market. Look for profit within your domestic market. Which are the companies that are adjusting their business model to capture the opportunities within the domestic market? Or, going even further I would say which companies are disrupting their models to create new opportunities within the home market? That may sound very ‘Make in India.’ Nevertheless it is the naked truth. Opportunities lie here. Many of our youngsters seem to have got it. Rather than doing it for Microsoft and Google, they seem to be doing it for themselves. Startups do not make news every day. But that is where the future lies. When you get a chance to invest in one of those do not miss it.

You may not be an angel investor or a venture capitalist. But when they are over with their teething troubles and the idea has proven in the market – that is, when the cashbox has stated ringing and the companies are on the stock exchange buy them. Probably the IT age is on its way out. You may not get another Infosys to bet on. Now it seems to be the turn of electronics those small gadgets that are seem to be changing the way we go about life. Of particular interest are the medical devices that are revolutionizing the health care. It is bringing down the cost so much that a wide new market has suddenly opened. That could be next gold mine. Keep your radar tuned for opportunities to invest.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com