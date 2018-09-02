In a patriotic mood

NT BUZZ

With the aim of inculcating values of patriotism/national integration/communal harmony in children, the Tiatr Academy of Goa recently organised an inter-school dance competition on recorded Konkani songs. This year the competition was held in two categories: class I-IV and class V-X at Ravindra Bhavan, Vasco. Lion’s Tiny Tots Primary School, Quepem walked away with top honours in the first category while The King’s School, Sao Jose De Areal won top spot in the second category.

TAG’s vice president William Fernandes welcomed the gathering while vice chairman, Ravindra Bhavan, Vasco, Dharmendra Prabhudesai and executive member Noela Rodrigues lit the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration of the competition.

Chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Vasco Sanjay Satardekar was the chief guest and gave away the prizes in the presence of member secretary, TAG, Cezar D’Mello.

Deepvihar Primary School, Headland Sada and Konkani Bhasha Mandal’s Vidya Bhuvan Konkani Shalla won second and third place respectively in the first category; while Mukund Katgeri from Lions Tiny Tots, Primary School, Quepem won for Best Choreographer. In the second category Konkani Bhasha Mandal’s, Ravindra Kelekar Dnyanmandir, Margao and Vidhya Vihar High School, Thana Cortalim took second and third place with Puja Nagwekar from The Kings School winning for Best Choreographer. The competition was judged by choreographers Sapna Kochrekar Naik, Kevin D’Mello and Vishal Asolkar. Along with cash prizes, mementos and certificates were awarded to the winners.