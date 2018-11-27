In a first, Margao municipal council to levy professional tax

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Margao municipal councillors on Monday collectively resolved to levy professional tax on professionals working within the Margao municipal council areas, as per the Municipal Act, from January 2019.

During the monthly meeting held, the councillors discussed the issue at length before passing a resolution to charge the professionals.

According to chief officer of the MMC Siddhivinayak Naik, the civic body can generate roughly Rs 35 lakh annually through professional tax, which has not been charged by the civic body in the past.

“The chief officer and I will be holding meetings with the various professionals’ associations commencing from December. We will be meeting the Bar Council of India, Indian Medical Council (Goa branch), Chartered Accountants Associations etc and we will take them into confidence and work out the various modalities,” said chairperson of MMC Babita Prabhudesai.

Though the civic body lacks ready data on the number of professionals working in the Margao-Fatorda town, the chief officer said a random survey indicates a figure of over 500 professionals including doctors (with small clinics), advocates, chartered accountants, engineers etc. He said that the MMC will allow the professionals to display their signboards and advertisement plates besides collecting their waste. He, however, clarified that clearing of the bio-medical waste from the clinics will not be included in the services the MMC would provide.

“We will collect data available with the associations. The MMC teams will also carry out surveys of professionals working in Margao,” said the chairperson when asked whether the MMC has any information on the professionals.

During the meeting of the councillors, a resolution was also adopted to repair and renovate the MMC building using MMC funds rather than depending on the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) to which a proposal was sent by the MMC. The civic body has made a budgetary provision of Rs 50 lakh, it is understood. It was also decided to upgrade the Margao municipal garden by replacing the broken benches.

A resolution was also passed to encourage the citizens to obtain sewerage connections and insist on penalising those who obstruct others in obtaining such connections as per the Goa Sewerage and Sanitation Service Management Act 2008 and Rules 2010. Another collective resolution was adopted to name the Holy Spirit road stretch as Chris Perry Road and the Pajifond road as Madhavi Sardesai Road.

The council resolved to write to the District Collector and the traffic cell to take necessary action against those vehicle owners who park vehicles on the widened roads of Fatorda areas.