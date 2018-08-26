In a first, GIDC to recruit staff through pvt agencies

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a surprise move, the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) has probably for the first time invited bids from private agencies registered with the government to supply manpower in various industrial estates of GIDC to fill 61 posts on various positions.

As per the tender notice issued by GIDC, online item rates have been invited from approved and eligible contractors of central public works department,

any state PWD, Goa PWD with registration in appropriate class and categories to supply manpower in various industrial estates of GIDC.

The bids have been invited for supply of staff with regard to seven posts of field manager, 25 posts of assistant, five posts of technician (civil supervisor), one post of draughtsman, two technicians (electrical), 17 posts of multitasking (assistant/meter reader/pump operator) and four technician (plumber).

Besides, the GIDC has also invited skill set in the category of software developer, software engineer, software engineer (mobile application) and trainee software engineer from the empanelled agencies.

There has been a practice of direct recruitment of staff by GIDC as per the recruitment rules of the Directorate of Industries, Trade and Commerce, as it is an autonomous body under the state government.

A senior official in the state administration told this daily that since corporations are autonomous bodies under the government departments, they have to follow the recruitment procedures of the concerned department and cannot opt for manpower through private agencies.

The GIDC was established by the government in February 1996 under a provision of Goa, Daman and Diu Industrial Development Act, 1965 with an aim and objective of securing and assisting in the rapid and orderly establishment of industrial areas and industrial estates in Goa. There are around 20 industrial estates in the state under the control of Goa-IDC.