In a blaze of ‘Glory’

The premier of ‘Glory’- the first Konkani sports film, directed by A Durga Prasad and Tinky Geoge, was held at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. A large number of people, including the cast, crew and others were present to witness the first screening of the film. The film tells the story of a Goan sports team that has been selected to play at a national championship under Coach Srinivas and their journey towards winning the title. The film also showcases Goa’s inherent love for football. The cast of the film includes Rajesh Pednekar (lead actor), Salil Naik, Brijesh Kakodkar, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Surlikar, Fermino Goes, Luis Bachchan, comedian Nato, Chitra Alfonso, Veloshka, and Rohit Khandekar. The executive producer is Abhijit Salgaokar while creative director is Jeetendra Shikerkar. The movie also features songs created by Ronnie Monserrate and written by Rajay Pawar.