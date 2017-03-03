In 7 years, Goa witnesses 2 deaths due to drunk driving

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI

Two persons have been killed while 105 injured in the 167 road accidents, which were reportedly caused due to intake of alcohol/drugs in Goa between 2008 and 2015, reveals the data compiled by the transport research wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In 2015, six accidents due to intake of alcohol/drugs were reported in Goa in which one person was injured while in 2014, in nine such accidents that occurred, one person was killed while six were injured, the data reveals.

In 2013, 13 such accidents occurred and one person was killed while eight were injured. In 2012, 14 were injured in 23 accidents of such nature and in 2011, 20 were injured in 30 accidents. In 2010, 29 accidents had occurred and 19 were injured while in 2009, 15 such accidents were reported in which nine were injured. In 2008, 42 accidents of drunk driving had occurred and 28 persons were injured.

Though the statistics reveal negligible number of accidents caused due to drunk driving, the Goa police have booked a sizeable number of motorists for riding/driving under the influence of alcohol. In the last couple of years, the cases pertaining to drunk driving have seen an exponential rise owing to the strict enforcement drives undertaken by the police, a senior officer said.

In 2011, around 831 cases were booked for riding/driving under the influence of alcohol. In 2012, there were 712 cases whereas in 2013, there were around 323 cases of drunk driving. However, from 2014 onwards, the number of such cases has increased and it is largely attributed to the accidents that occurred in July 2014 in the city.

A lady car driver had allegedly under the influence of alcohol driven in the wrong lane and knocked down a motorcycle, leaving two seriously injured. The accident prompted authorities to intensify the drive against drunk driving/riding and it was

evident from the fact that prior to July 2014, there were hardly around 40 cases (January to July), which later touched the 3,000 mark by December, the same year. Similarly, in 2015, there were around 3,675 such cases while last year, police had booked over 2,000 cases for riding/driving under the influence of alcohol.