Imran’s office at Fatorda raided

MARGAO/PANAJI: The special investigation team on Thursday conducted a raid on the office of a businessman Imran Khan, who had been arrested last week over allegations that he had been operating a proxy mine in Sanguem taluka of South Goa.

The SIT team swooped on Khan’s office housed in the Lake View Plaza building, opposite the Lord Damodar temple, at Fatorda at around 10.30 am.

“We had been in search of some documents, which we have found here (in the office) today,” said SIT police inspector Dattaguru Sawant after the raid.

Sources in the SIT said the seized documents suggest that Khan’s firm Imran Traders was involved in mining at the Curpem-Sanguem mining lease.

After searching the office for almost seven hours, the team carried with it some files and important computer paraphernalia, including keyboard, from the office.

The team also visited Khan’s bungalow in the morning but did not find anything.

Khan and his associates have five firms – Imran Traders, Imran Mineral Private Ltd, Feelings Minerals Private Ltd, Ahamad Khan Agriculture, and Ahamad Khan Real Estates in Fatorda.

The raid came over Khan’s alleged involvement in the mining business; Khan has power of attorney in a mining lease in Sanguem taluka.

SIT sources said Khan had extracted iron ore worth crores of rupees particularly during the period of 2007-2012.

On Wednesday, the SIT had conducted a search in the Loutolim house of Maria Figueiredo, who is a mining leaseholder. The power of attorney of that particular lease was given to Khan, who is now out on bail.

According to the SIT, Khan had claimed that they had not mined but sold iron ore.

“However, the question arises as from where the iron ore came. No purchase invoices were found in the office during the search, nor did they produce the same. Only sales documents were found,” sources said.

The seized documents also suggest that properties were bought by paying crores of rupees during the period 2007 -2013, the sources said.

The SIT is also examining whether the accused had carried out mining illegally in other lease areas.