Improved infrastructure soon on Miramar beach

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a recent move to develop and enhance standards of cleanliness on the Miramar beach, which has been selected for certification under the Blue Flag programme, the Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) under the aegis of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has floated a tender of Rs 9.28 crore inviting bidders for providing basic and other infrastructure facilities including pollution abatement and safety/surveillance services in line with best practices internationally.

The tender also includes mechanised beach cleaning using walk-behind machines to ensure that the beach and surrounding areas including paths, parking areas and access paths to the beach are cleaned of cigarette butts, stones, plastic wrappers, pouches, glass and metallic particles.

The tender says that beach cleaning should be undertaken both, mechanically and manually. “The beach cleaning machine should be able to operate in small areas and also under the beach umbrellas. It should function through the track movement. This machine should be equipped with a fixed blade that collects sand and rubble at the required depth and for a width of 90 cm,” the tender reads.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 28 at Deen Dayal Antyodaya Bhavan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi to clarify the issues and answer questions on any matter that may be raised at the bidding stage. The final bids will be opened on September 7 and the successful bidder will have to complete the work within two years.

The tender is floated to provide basic facilities and services that include bamboo-enclosed toilet blocks, changing rooms, shower panels, drinking water facility, bamboo seating benches, bamboo sit-out umbrellas, watch tower, solid waste management plant, jogging track or pathway, outdoor fitness equipment, off grid solar power plant, street lights, beach information board and beach map.

The tender specifically states that facilities once installed and commissioned by the contractor will have to be maintained for serviceability, maintainability and utilisation.

The contractor is required to construct a bamboo bridge walkway (nature’s trail) of 50-metre length from the main road to the beach as an access path for visitors. The entire construction has to be made of treated bamboo.

According to the tender document, the contractor has to provide comfortable ‘sleeping hanging hammock’ fixed between two coconut /palm trees on the beach side. He must also provide at least one amphibious wheel chair at the beach for disabled so that they can also use the beach for recreational needs.

Bidders are required to quote their monthly rates for cleaning and solid waste management (day time only), for security (24 hours), for safety (lifeguards), first aid attendant, CCTV operator and beach engineer. Beach cleaner, beach security guard and lifeguard will be provided with distinct-coloured uniform.