Impressive wins for Cortalim Gymkhana and Candolim SC

CANSAULIM /CANDOLIM: Cortalim Gymkhana, Candolim Sports Club, Colmorod Ratwado SC, Raia Football Club, Quitula SC and FC Goa secured wins in their respective GFA U-14 League matches on Tuesday.

A five goal blitz by Melroy Maura enabled Cortalim Gymkhana hammer AA de Majorda 7-0 at Cansaulim grounds.

The unstoppable Cortalim Gymkhana striker Melroy Maura scored in the 2nd, 28th,34th,39th and 48th minute to be the hero of his team. The other two goals were scored by Venzilo Soares (17th minute) and Chilton Gama (61st minute). Cortalim Gymkhana dominated both the sessions by playing as a combined unit with good passing abilities, while the Majorda lads could not match their rivals at all.

Meanwhile, Candolim Sports Club hammered Arpora Sporting, 4-0 at Candolim grounds. Candolim SC opened the account 1-0, through Louis D’Souza. Crossing over Anju Kuttikar, Webston D’Souza and Acton Nam scored a goal each to round off the tally to 4-0.

In another match of the day held at Dando grounds, Benaulim, Colmorod Ratwado (Navelim) defeated Macazana 3-1. Anrio Moraes scored a hat-trick for Colmorod Ratwado, finding the mark in 11th, 21st and 64th minute. Macazana pulled one goal back through Pranoy Shirodkar in the 27th minute.

Raia FC defeated Churchill Brothers 3-1 at artificial turf ground, Fatorda. Reys Cruz led the scorecard with a brace scoring in th 34th and 70+1 minute while the other goal was scored by Cyrus Noronha(35th minute). Churchill brother managed to score only through Nitiyan Yadav (42nd minute).

In the other fixtures, Quitula SC got the better of Kelbai SC by 2-0 at Quitula ground while at Nachinola ground FC Goa scored a comfortable 2-0 win over St Anthony’s Marna Siolim.