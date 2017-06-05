Importance of “mission & vision statement” in an enterprise

By Bhasker Assoldekar*

During my recent visit to Goa, I met an owner of a mid size company. He said in a worried tone, “Bhasker, despite having much higher turnover this year the problems on quality front are on an increase and when I question the senior managers they simply resign and leave the company. I don’t know how to handle the situation”. When I asked him whether he had defined Mission and Vision for the company, he replied in negative wondering what connection it could possibly have with his problem and why they are required to be spelt out in the first place.

Mission and vision both relate to an organization’s purpose and are typically communicated in some written form. They are statements from the organization that answer questions about “who we are, what we value and where we are going”.

A mission statement communicates the organization’s reason for being, and how it aims to serve its key stakeholders. Most often we define stakeholders as customers, employees, and investors but other stakeholders could well be local government or panchayat/ municipality and society at large specially if your factory is responsible for pollution, emanating toxic and hazardous effluents.

It has been found that organizations that have lucid, coherent, and meaningful mission and vision statements return more than double the numbers in shareholder benefits when compared to the organizations that do not have vision and mission statements. Some typical mission statements could simply be, provide a great work environment and treat each other with respect and dignity or embrace diversity as an essential component in the way we do business, etc.

A vision statement, in contrast, is a future-oriented declaration of the organization’s purpose and aspirations. In many ways, you can say that the mission statement lays out the organization’s purpose for being and the vision statement then says, “based on that purpose this is what we want to achieve, say, five years down the line”.

Ideally, these statements should be widely circulated and discussed among all the stake holders so that their meaning is understood, shared, and internalized by every employee and manager. The better employees understand an organization’s purpose, through its mission and vision, they will be able to understand the strategy and its implementation better. Thereby all energies get channelized towards the achievement.

Some of the benefits of having a vision and mission statement are discussed below:

It spells out the context in which the organization operates and provides the employees with a tone that is to be followed in the organizational climate. Since they define the reason for existence of the organization, they are indicators of the direction in which the organization must move to actualize the goals in the vision and mission statements.

They help to translate the objectives of the organization into work structures and to assign tasks to the individuals in the organization that are responsible for actually putting them into practice. Everyone across the organization thus knows the role he/she needs to play to achieve the mission.

Finally, the two statements provide a philosophy of existence to the employees, which is very crucial because as humans, we need meaning from the work we do and the vision and mission statements provide the necessary meaning for working in a particular organization.

In professional organizations, mission and vision are typically communicated by brief written statements. Together they guide the strategy development. This needs to be communicated to all employees and every stakeholder from time to time. This needs to be done in the form of goals and objectives and wherever possible quantify them so that at the end of the year the same can be evaluated and performances can be reviewed. Periodic reviews across all functions needs to be done to determine whether the strategy is on track.

Articulate, coherent, and meaningful vision and mission statements go a long way in setting the base performance and actionable parameters and embody the spirit of the organization. In other words, vision and mission statements are as important as the various identities that individuals have in their everyday lives.

Irrespective of whether you have inherited the business or you have started an enterprise on your own, you and the people involved need to chart out these statements in a language which can be understood by all concerned and implemented effectively.

It is for this reason that organizations need to spend a lot of time in defining their vision and mission statements and after extensive deliberations ensure that they come up with the statements. While publicizing the mission and vision statements, adequate care needs to be taken to provide specific meaning instead of being mere sentences that are devoid of any meaning.

*The author is M.Sc.(Tech), MBA(IIMA), managing director of Vibha Natural Products Ltd., Mumbai