Immersion of Ganesh idols begin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Hindus began bidding adieu to the idols of Lord Ganesh installed and worshipped at the homes for one and half day, immersing the idols on Friday in the sea and various water bodies of the state.

The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 13 in Goa.

The immersion of the idols began on Friday evening and continued till midnight.

Many families from in and around Panaji immersed the idols at various places like Miramar beach, Caranzalem, Betim and near the ferry point in Panaji.

The faithful took out processions carrying the

idols to the Miramar beach. They were seen singing hymns and bursting crackers.

Before the idols were immersed, arties were performed and blessings of Lord Ganesh were sought.

They started immersing the idols after ceremonially breaking the coconuts.

Drishti’s lifeguards were posted to assist the faithful in immersing the idols in the knee-deep water of the Arabian Sea at Miramar.

Owing to low tide on Friday evening, the people found it difficult to immerse the idols. Several faithful left the idols in the shallow water and slipped away.