IMD predicts heavy rains in Goa for next 3-4 days

PANAJI/MUMBAI: The India meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Goa for next three to four days. The state is currently witnessing heavy rains since on Saturday.

“Monsoon has been active over Goa during last 24 hours and in the present conditions it is expected that it will continue for next three to four days,” IMD said in a statement issued here.

The state on Sunday witnessed moderate rain at most of the places.

The department has predicted that on September 18 “heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Goa.”

Similar warning is repeated for September 19 and September 20.

The weather department in Mumbai on Sunday issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region in the next three days.

The districts in Konkan are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places during the 72 hours commencing from Monday, the India meteorological department said.

It also cautioned the authorities in south Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, of heavy rainfall on Monday and on Tuesday.

The IMD also warned of the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places in north Konkan, consisting of Mumbai region, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in Madhya Maharashtra. There would be showers at many places in Marathwada and at isolated places over neighbouring Gujarat, it said.

On August 29, Mumbai received 331 mm rainfall in 24 hours, paralysing normal life in the metropolis. Several people were stuck in their offices and on railway stations for more than 12 hours as suburban train services were suspended after tracks were submerged following heavy rains.