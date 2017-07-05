IMD forecasts deficient rain for this week

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Rainfall has continued to elude parts of Goa during the past couple of weeks, raising concerns of a deficient monsoon this year.

Forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next five days too is grim, as rainfall is expected to be deficient during the period. Till Wednesday, rainfall has been deficient by 35 per cent. Hence, it can be said that till now southwest monsoon has been very weak though widespread rain is on at a few places over the region, though the spread and intensity of rain has been less.

As no favourable situation has developed in the Arabian Sea, the state has not been fortunate enough to witness good showers. While the region receives an average of 282 mm rainfall between June 29 and July 5, it has received 184 mm this year.

Similarly, in the north district, rainfall is less by 34 per cent. While the average for the region is 303 mm for the said period, it received 201 mm. But the largest deficit is in south Goa at 35 per cent with 170 mm rainfall as against 263 mm of normal rains.

Since the monsoon season started on June 8, the state has received 37 per cent excess rainfall than the normal limit of 205 mm but till June 20. Within meteorological subdivisions, the highest excess was in north Goa of around 39 per cent, while South Goa recorded rainfall excess of 36 per cent.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain is most likely to occur at most places over Goa for the next two days and at many places over the region on July 8 and 9. However, during the last 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Wednesday, around 140 mm of rainfall was received across all the talukas.