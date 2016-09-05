Imbibe technology in teaching methods: President

PTI

NEW DELHI

Calling the teachers to imbibe technology in imparting education, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said they should instill in children civilisational values of sacrifice, tolerance, pluralism, understanding and compassion.

Greeting the teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Mukherjee, who started his career as a teacher, said this is an occasion when “we recognise the dedicated services of the teachers of our nation”.

In a series of messages on twitter, Mukherjee said a sound education system is the bedrock of an enlightened society.

“Inspired teachers are the building blocks of a good education system. An inspired teacher links the individual goals of the students to the societal and national goals,” he said in the message.

He said teachers need to imbibe technology and new methodologies to create modern and effective approaches to teaching and learning and extended good wishes to entire teaching community for their dedication and commitment to the great cause of educating country’s youth.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of second President of the country Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered educationist, philosopher and recipient of highest civilian honour of the country Bharat Ratna.

A scholar of comparative religion and proponant of Advaita Vendanata who countered western criticism of Hinduism, Radhakrishnan held the King George fifth Chair of Mental and Moral Science at the University of Calcutta.

between 1921 and 1932 and was Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics at University of Oxford between 1936 and 1952.