I’m a real Goemkar, will never backstab Parrikar: Vijai

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Quashing rumours that Congress party was planning to form the government post by-elections and the Goa Forward Party chief and TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai would be elevated as chief minister, Sardesai said he is a real Goemkar and, hence, would never backstab the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

It may be recalled that the Congress bigwigs had a meeting with former Congressman Atanasio Monserrate at the latter’s residence in Taleigao over contesting the by-election.

Sources claimed that Monserrate has placed a few demands which include changing GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro and making Sardesai as chief minister of Congress-led government, which is planned to be formed post the by-election.

Addressing the media, Sardesai said that “Goa Forward Party (GFP) is the party which proposed that Manohar Parrikar should be the chief minister. Parrikar resigned as Union minister in the interest of the state. We will not backstab him. Congress house is a devastated house and, hence, it cannot be touched.”

He said he will very much support Parrikar’s candidature in the Panaji by-election. “I have full faith in him that he will win the seat with our support,” Sardesai said, responding to media queries whether Sardesai will support Parrikar if Atanasio contests against Parrikar.

On rumours that GFP is dissatisfied over portfolios, Sardesai said that he is very much happy with the portfolios given to GFP MLAs. “We are just getting groomed as ministers. CM is a person who can take everyone forward. He has the power and ability to develop the state in a true sense,” he said.

“GFP is the future. We have formed the government not to destabilise it,” he stated when asked whether he would reconsider going back to Congress to form the government if Luizinho Faleiro exits as GPCC president.

Meanwhile, Sardesai on Saturday said that he sought six months’ time from the National Green Tribunal to decide the proposed CRZ plan.

The NGT had asked the government to approve the CRZ plan by May-end.

“We have citied five cases showing what implications the plan will have on Goa and particularly on Saxtti (Salcete). We have demanded six months’ time from the NGT,” he said, while briefing the media.

Sardesai informed that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, after a presentation on the plan, was surprised to learn that 27 kilometres of Salcete taluka have been marked as CRZ I (restricted area), where no development can take place.

“We have decided to seek time to study the CRZ plan before approving it. Personally, I feel that the Saxtti villages should be given the CRZ II status,” he added.