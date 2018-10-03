Illegal parking of two wheelers in Margao inconveniences councillors

MARGAO: Chief officer of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Shiddivinayak Naik, on Tuesday, directed municipal engineer to lift all the rent-a-bikes that were illegally parked in the municipality’ parking area.

The two wheelers created inconvenience to the councillors as well as general public.

“I told the municipal engineer to lift all the rent-a- bikes parked in the MMC property illegally. I have also decided to write to the RTO and the traffic police to stop such menace,’’ the chief officer reacted looking at the rent-a-bikes being parked in the MMC area without permission.

What indeed irked the chief officer and the councilors, who had gathered at the MMC buidling to carry out a cleanliness drive as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, that they had no place to park their vehicles.

The owners of rent-a-bikes, who normally occupy the parking space earmarked for the general public, had parked their vehicles in the reserved area, considering that October 2 is holiday for the civic body.

There were four rent-a-bikes parked in the reserved area.

Chairperson Babita Prbhudesai also vent her ire over the incident.

She said, “Strict action will be taken on these people. I have phoned the police to seize the vehicles. This is absolutely illegal.”

Sources informed this daily that the then council had passed a resolution to disallow parking of the rent-a-bikes and also those private vehicles illegally rented out, but there was no further action on it.