Illegal mining: Parrikar questions Shah Commission estimate of total loss

PANAJI: Questioning the Shah Commission report mentioning Rs 35,000 crore loss to the state due to illegal mining, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday said that the estimation in the report is not correct.

The Chief Minister said that the report mentions surface disturbance outside the leasehold area as 578 ha. But a similar exercise conducted with the help of Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey had found the surface disturbance to be less than 10 ha. “As such, the assumed figure of Rs 35,000 crore loss based on lease encroachment is not found to be correctly projected,” claimed the Chief Minister.

He, however, did not say by how much the Shah Commission report was an overestimation. He only disclosed that the state government has not yet completed the investigation of illegalities that took place during the period from 2007 to 2012 on one-to-one basis. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also not quantified the loss from 88 operational leases.

A query was raised by leader of the opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar

on the total loss to the state during the five-year period as per the Shah Commission report, as per the government’s own estimation and as per CAG. Responding to the question, the Chief Minister said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the matter in depth. In September 2012, Justice MB Shah’s report pegged Rs 35,000 crore as loss to the state from illegal mining. Following the report, mining in Goa was suspended by the Supreme Court.

The government, so far, has not yet quantified the loss or identified the mining leases involved in illegal mining. It has also not recovered the losses from each of the mining companies and not calculated the pending loss to be recovered from offending leaseholders.

The Shah Commission had directed the state government to assess the actual loss to the state based on ground realities from each mine operating during the illegal mining period and accordingly a DGPS survey was conducted.

About 16 illegal mining cases have been handed to the SIT and officials have raided the offices of a few mining companies and grilled the owners.