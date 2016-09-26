IIT project will be a boon for Loliem: Naik

Chairman of Nirakar Education Society, Loliem Prashant Naik, in an interview with Senior Reporter Roque Dias, reiterates support to the proposed IIT project on the grounds that it is non-polluting in nature and that it will place Loliem village on the state map as an education hub. He also claimed that many project opponents have actually encroached upon communidade land

Excerpts:

Q: Even though hundreds of Loliem villagers are opposed to the proposed IIT campus atop Bhagwati Plateau in Loliem, why are you supporting it?

Out of the 5,500 residents of Loliem-Polem village panchayat, only a miniscule 200-odd people are opposed to the project. I am at the helm of NES for the last several years. Villagers of Loliem had earlier also opposed bauxite mining in the village besides some tourism projects which would have brought drugs and other vices. But, IIT is entirely an educational project. Besides giving direct and indirect employment to over thousands of people from the village, the project is also non-polluting and this is why I am supporting it.

Q: But the opponents fear that the IIT would be detrimental to environment and lead to water crisis.

Our support to the project is not baseless like that of the opponents. The apprehensions of the opponents are unfounded. Besides this, many opponents are opposing it as they have encroached upon communidade land and fear about losing it.

Q: How will the project benefit people of Loliem?

The Goa University atop the Taleigao plateau created employment opportunities both directly and indirectly to many Goans more particularly the locals. Avenues like hotels, small eateries, transportation etc will be needed for the Loliem project also. Locals can set up businesses and also get employed there.

Q: Locals opposing the project are claiming that they were kept in dark over the project. Did the government take it up with you?

Information about the project was obtained by us through the internet. Both state and central governments are responsible for the present chaos as they did not take people into confidence before finalising the project site. They need to start a dialogue with the villagers immediately.

Q: You had also opposed holding of gram sabha.

The panchayat made a decision to hold gram sabha on September 25 as late as September 22. According to panchayat rules, notice about any extraordinary gram sabha needs to given at least four days in advance which was not done in this case. Secondly, the rules also say that the panchayat needs to notify about gram sabha in at least one of the largest local newspaper. Both these conditions were not fulfilled and that’s the reason I had opposed the gram sabha. The director of Panchayat granted stay to it on legal grounds.

Q: Give us two good reasons for supporting the project.

It is non-polluting and will help in development of the village as it would begin the process of turning the Loliem village into an educational hub.

Q: Your critics claim that you are supporting the project as you have vested interests.

I will neither personally nor politically gain anything from the project. I am working in the larger interest of society.