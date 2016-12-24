IIT project: Chandreshwar temple management willing to donate land

CURCHOREM: Chandreshwar Bhutnath temple management is willing to donate around five lakh square metres of area for IIT project near Quepem Government College.

This was disclosed by the Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral after laying the foundation stone for beautification of the temple at Paroda-Quepem on Thursday morning.

Cabral said that the first phase of the beautification will be done at a cost of Rs 4.61 crore, and it will include plinth for flower vendors, archway at the entrance, stage for performing, paving around temple, shoe storage and ablution shed, toilet block, information gazebo, tree surround and planters, restoration of ancient pathways, site illumination, signages etc.

The whole construction will be done by City Construction, he said.

He appealed to the temple committee to forward a proposal for a ropeway from the bottom of the hill to the temple at the top to boost its touristic value.

He further informed that a water booster pump has been installed at Gavliwada behind Kakoda Polytechnic, which will benefit occupants of 70-odd houses.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the temple advocate Harshad Gauns Dessai said that the committee has already had discussions over the land matter with Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and that the committee will pass a resolution and forward the proposal to the government. Cuncolim MLA Rajan Naik, director of Tourism Sanjiv Gauns Dessai and others were present on the occasion.