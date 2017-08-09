IIT-Bombay to study air pollution in Vasco

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

The Goa State Pollution Control Board will soon conduct detailed air quality study through IIT-Bombay, to find out source of air pollution in Vasco.

Dust from road segments with high traffic volumes, emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, and coal dust are the key pollutants in the part town.

The main purpose of this study on air quality monitoring and source apportionment is to quantify the contribution of emissions generated from various sources – traffic zones, industry, houses and port operations.

This approach for improving air quality in polluted areas involves identification of emission sources, assessment of extent of contribution of these sources on ambient environment, prioritising the sources that need to be tackled, evaluating various options for controlling the sources and formulation and implementation of action plans.

Presently, the board is examining the proposal of the IIT-Bombay that will conduct the study for over a period of 12 months. The initiative will be completed within 18 months from the beginning of the work.

The cost of study has been pegged at Rs 94.76 lakh.

The study will comprise identification of five monitoring locations considering the land-use pattern in consultation with the GSPCB.

The air pollution will be measured by taking into account the level of sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (Nox), and 30 other elements.

Ambient air samplings will be taken for PM10 and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air from all the five locations for two seasons (summer and winter).

Moreover, each seasonal monitoring shall be conducted for 10 to 15 days strategically.

The study will help identify reasons behind air pollution and arrive at a conclusion as to which source is causing how much pollution.

Based on the findings, the authorities will try to cut down pollution levels.

GSPCB officials said that Vasco has been identified for carrying out the source apportionment study due to high pollution levels present in the town.

The study is needed to quantify the dust generated from coal handling operations.

Besides, the study will also help decide on a project for enhancement of coal handling capacity and redevelopment of MPT’s berth 8 and berth 9 for grant of environmental clearance.

Initially the proposal for the said study through BITS Pilani was submitted by JSW. Subsequently as sought by the MPT it was decided that the study should be conducted through IIT-Bombay. The proposal was received from the IIT on May 17, 2017 and the same was forwarded to the GSPCB for their inputs, which were sent back to the IIT for inclusion in the study.

According to the annual report on ambient air quality data of the GSPCB, the vehicle emissions and burning of waste in open are the main causes of air pollution in Vasco.

The air quality data recorded at the MPT shows the level of PM10 and PM2.5 exceeding two-three times frequently in October last year and between January and March this year, which was above 300 mpmc.

In fact, the air quality has touched the alarming level.

The AAQM study conducted last year between February and December at coal berths facilities at the MPT exceeded the permissible limit with the highest AAQM level being observed at the berth no 5A, 6A and berth 7.

This coal berths are operated by Jindal South West Port, Adani Mormugao Port Terminal Pvt Limited and the Mormugao Port Trust.