IIIE Goa Chapter holds workshop on productivity enhancement at GEC

As part of the golden jubilee celebration year of Goa College of Engineering (GEC), Farmagudi, the department of mechanical engineering in association with Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering (IIIE), Goa Chapter organised a one-day workshop on Productivity Enhancement: Issues and Challenges.

The workshop was inaugurated by director of technical education, Goa and President IIIE Goa Chapter, Vivek B Kamat in the presence of head of department, mechanical engineering, GEC, Rajesh Prabhu Gaonkar; chairman, IIIE Goa Chapter, Suraj Rane; secretary, IIIE Goa Chapter Vinay Shirodkar and treasurer, IIIE Goa Chapter, Vinayak Nayak.

The workshop began with a presentation on Swachh Bharat – Sundar Bharat since IIIE National Headquarters has declared Swachh Bharat – Sundar Bharat as the theme for 2017. There were four sessions by experts with industrial experience. Management consultant Girish Potdar delivered talk on productivity enhancement through materials management. This was followed by talk on Maintenance: Role in Productivity enhancement by manager, Continual Improvement, Projects and Engineering Services, Titan TimeProducts Limited, Verna, Prashant Naik.

Head, India Operations, Netzsch Technologies, Verna, Sachin Mirajkar spoke on productivity enhancement as a means for promoting cleaner production. The last session was delivered by general manager, manufacturing, Nipro India Private Limited, Pune, Vithal B Kamat on the impact of quality improvement on productivity. The workshop was attended by forty four participants.