IGP: not feasible to check all vehicles for fish smuggling

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaspal Singh has said that interstate buses will be checked on the border check-post only if there is specific information regarding fish being smuggled through these vehicles as checking every bus will lead to traffic issue as well as it will cause harassment to the passengers.

Responding to media queries on the issue of checking vehicles for fish smuggling, Singh said that, “As per the government’s order, only the trucks which are carrying fish (have to be checked). It is not our mandate to check each and every bus as that will cause harassment to passengers.”

Singh was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a programme at the police headquarters in the city.

He further said, “Primary job which has been assigned to the police as per Goa government’s order is to check trucks which are carrying fish….”

He said that it is not feasible to check each and every vehicle as there will be long queues of vehicles.

However, Singh informed that if there is specific information then that passenger bus will be checked.

“Police works on the basis of information and if

there is specific information about any particular vehicle carrying contraband including fish, that vehicle will be checked. As of now, no trucks have been seized (at the border check-post),” said Singh.

Recently, the Food and Drugs Administration had destroyed five boxes of fish which were allegedly smuggled into Goa in an interstate bus.

It may be recalled that the state government had issued an order a couple of days back ‘banning’ fish import. The order stated, “The government hereby imposes a ban on the import of fish into the state of Goa with immediate effect. However, the ban shall not apply to any person carrying out fish business as trader or transporter or in any manner dealing with fish by complying with the Food Safety Standards Act and Rules and Regulations framed there-under including taking necessary licences/registration as the case may be under the Food Safety Standards Act, Rules and Regulations.”

“The police department and transport department shall ensure enforcement of the above instructions scrupulously,” added the order issued by the under-secretary of health Maria Seomara De Souza.