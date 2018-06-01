IGP for better police presence on beaches to deter anti-socials

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaspal Singh has stressed on the need to improve police presence in certain areas particularly the beaches to deter anti-social elements.

On Thursday during Sampark Sabha of the police personnel in North Goa, Singh directed the staff to improve visibility of uniformed police personnel in certain areas, particularly on the beaches.

According to the information, the directions come in the wake of the Betalbatim gang rape case.

Singh has asked the police personnel to be sensitive to the needs of women, children and senior citizens and has advised the police station staff to ascertain senior citizens who are living alone and are vulnerable.

One has to be professional in their work and courteous in their dealings with citizens, Singh told the police personnel, however, he advised them to deal firmly with the anti-social elements.

During the meeting, the IGP advised the police personnel not to tolerate even a small infraction of law and be law obedient themselves, as a very high level of law abidingness is expected of them.

Singh asked the police personnel to continue the drive against drug trade and put fear in the minds of drug peddlers.

During the meeting, Singh cited the case of foreigners who are openly flouting traffic rules in certain parts of the district.

Singh complimented officers who did commendable work and later advised the police personnel to be ready to work in any part of Goa and not to bring in any extraneous influence when transferred.

As part of the sampark sabha, Singh interacted with the North Goa police officials. SP North Goa Chandan Chowdhary was also present. Singh sought suggestions from the police personnel to further improve policing in the district. Singh also heard their grievances during the meeting.