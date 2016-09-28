IGP case: victim alleges being pressurised to withdraw complaint

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Vasco based businessman Munnalal Halwai who had filed a complaint against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sunil Garg for demanding and accepting bribe, on Wednesday contended before the Sessions Court that he is being pressurised by Garg to withdraw the complaint.

Halwai has approached the court seeking a direction to the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance to register an FIR against Garg under the provisions of prevention of corruption act. Halwai had filed a complaint against Garg on August 11, 2016 before the ACB.

Halwai contended that efforts are being made to derail the process of law by the ACB to help their superior officer by registering a preliminary enquiry. “I am being pressurised by IGP to withdraw the complaint failing which he (IGP) will close a cheating case in which I am the complainant and the case is being investigated by the Crime Branch”, said Halwai.

The matter has been adjourned for October 4 after the ACB sought time to file the reply. ACB informed the court that they have requested the government to appoint a special public prosecutor.

It may be recalled that Halwai had accused Garg of demanding and accepting a bribe of ` 5.5 lakh in order to register a FIR against a Ponda-based advocate. Halwai said that the Ponda-based advocate in connivance with a petrol pump dealer, also based in Ponda, had cheated him to the tune of ` 1.15 crore.

The incident (of alleged bribe) according to Halwai was of September last year. However the allegations were denied by Garg claiming them baseless.