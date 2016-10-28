Igniting minds this Diwali

The festival of Diwali is representation of winning goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, peace over violence and love over hatred. NT BUZZ speaks to few prominent citizens to understand the real essence of this festival which we need to imbibe in our consciousness more than before

The true essence of Diwali is to be with the nearest ones letting go of any hate and differences. The essence also encompasses thinking beyond oneself. One should do good and spread love to others in this time, we have so many things that can be done especially for the underprivileged children, as they are the ones who generally do not get anything special during the festival, they are often the neglected lot, so everyone should give a thought to it and spread the light of Diwali. We have been leaning more towards consumerism; it’s time to think of others and do the smaller things for a change.”

–Mangala Wagle, social worker

All festival celebrations renew faith and belief; the belief is—good always triumphs. Deepavali which literally means rows of light is a festival celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance. It is said when lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana; people of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting rows of lights. Since then the custom of lighting lamps on Deepavali is followed. A similar legend is about Krishna who killed giant asura Narakasura and liberated the people from his violent regime.

Deepavali thus marks the renewal of faith in goodness of human nature and new beginning. Traders begin with the new accounting year followed by Hindu new year.

Bhaiduj also part of this four-day festival reminds us to renew and build our relationship with brother and sister. We need to understand the true significance of the Deepavali festival than to just burn Narakasura effigies and light firecrackers. The festival reminds us to drive away the evil within us.”

—Vidya Kamat-Parthan, secretary, Centre for Study of Mythology and Culture, Dona Paula

Diwali is a festival of light and love. We are in a country where there is a lot of fanaticism that is spreading a lot of hate right now. The true essence of Diwali would be to get rid of that hate and replace it with light and love. We have to try to come above the politics of hate, as I can’t separate festivities with what is happening in the society. I think to spread light and enlightenment is part of every festivity, and Diwali more so. It should be more of light and less of noise, I am absolutely against the bursting of firecrackers and they are getting too expensive. I have a suggestion to those who want to hear firecrackers bursting: just record the sounds of crackers and listen to them on your headphones as not everybody wants to hear the sound and get affected. Secondly Diwali is a time of enlightenment. It shouldn’t be only spiritual enlightenment, but consciously examining the truth, we cannot take truth for granted, and we have to examine other points of view as well. As an artist, it is very important that there is no absolute truth. There is this poem by Rumi which I truly believe in: “beyond the field of the right and beyond the field of the wrong, there is another field, let us meet there’. The spirit of Diwali, of enlightenment, of comradeship should go beyond the fields of right and wrong.

–Subodh kerkar, Artist

Diwali symbolises hope over despair along with the triumph of good over evil. Lighting of lamps and firecrackers of course with control on the decibel level, have traditionally formed part of the festivities. This year, let’s celebrate that large number of people are coming forward to free Goa from the shackles of fear, intimidation, loot, plunder and wholesale of Goa and that they are on a path of triumph.”

–Elvis Gomes, former bureaucrat turned politician

Diwali is not just about the wealth of the Goddess Lakshmi. It’s about starting a new year with good thoughts over evil, love over hatred and compassion over ignorance. May the Goddess Lakshmi enter our hearts and homes in this auspicious season, light up our lives with the ideals of Lakshmi in every way. Let darkness lead to light.

–Wendell Rodricks, fashion designer, writer, environmental activist

The traditional spirit and true meaning of Diwali seems to be lost in the present day. Spending time with family, visiting friends, making traditional sweets together which seemed to be a good practice is now lost in our world of extravagance – a display of wealth, and indulging in materialistic pleasures. We need to reflect on the environmental and noise pollution affecting the invalid, elderly as well as animals, and the safety hazards with firecrackers, and above all the use of child labour in the manufacturing of these firecrackers.

–Cyanna Hoogewerf,

visiting lecturer, Goa College of

Hospitality and Culinary Education

“According to me, Diwali is a way of getting your family together, to reunite the relations. There was a time when everyone stayed in a joint family. Families would prepare for the celebration of Diwali together and happily, kids would also grow in the same atmosphere. Unfortunately, people prefer the nuclear family now. So, festivals are the occasions to reunite with other members of the family and to maintain all the long lost relations.

‘Deepawali’ is a festival of lights and it is triumph of good over evil. The evils like terrorism or negativity in politics, social, economic or any other stream should be removed completely. Only then can there be positivity among us and thus lighten up our Goa and our nation.

I also feel that Diwali is not just the festival of Hindus. Hindus should cross the boundaries and invite the people from different religions in celebrations. This will add up to religious harmony, and the celebration will be even more meaningful and enjoyable.”

–Anant Agni,

headmaster, Ravindra Kelekar Dnyanmandir School, Margao