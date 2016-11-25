IFFI welcome arch at airport comes crashing down

VASCO: A welcome arch, which was erected at the Dabolim airport junction in view of 47th international Film Festival of India (IFFI), collapsed on a parked bus and traffic police booth on Thursday afternoon.

Luckily nobody was injured in the incident. As per the information provided by eyewitnesses, the arch, which was erected across the

four lane highway near the Dabolim airport junction in order to welcome the celebrities and delegates arriving at the

Dabolim airport for the 47th IFFI in Goa, came crashing down at around 1.30 p.m.

The arch collapsed on a stationary Vasco- bound Dabolim airport passenger minibus as well

on the traffic booth installed in the middle of the highway.

Luckily, the traffic policemen deployed at the booth were not injured as they were monitoring the traffic flow at the Dabolim airport junction when the arch came crashing down.

The passengers traveling by the minibus also did not sustain any injuries.

It is learnt that the arch was erected hurriedly at the Dabolim airport junction on November 20 on the inaugural day of the IFFI. In the past, the arch used to be erected a couple of days ahead of the inaugural session of the IFFI.

The traffic flow along the road stretch was paralysed following the incident, making it difficult for the traffic personnel in monitoring the traffic flow at the busy junction.

The air passengers departing from the Dabolim airport had a tough time due to the road blockade.

The traffic cell police inspectors attached to Dabolim airport and Vasco police station Navlesh Dessai and

Sudesh Narvekar respectively monitored the situation at the Dabolim airport junction. Mormugao PI Kapil Nayak, who is holding the additional charge of Dabolim airport police station, kept a close watch on the busy

junction.