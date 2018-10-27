IFFI-2018 to mark birth centenary of Ingmar Bergman

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The 49th International Film Festival of India to be inaugurated in Goa on November 20 will commemorate the birth centenary year of the internationally-acclaimed Swedish filmmaker, Ingmar Bergman, who was born on July 14, 1918.

IFFI 2018 will include a tribute section titled as #Bergman100, where films like ‘Summer with Monika’ (1953), ‘Seventh Seal’ (1957), ‘Persona’ (1966), ‘Autumn Sonata’ (1978) and ‘Saraband’ (2003), which is the last film directed by the iconic filmmaker, will be screened.

The section will further include documentaries on Bergman namely ‘Bergman Island’ (2004) directed by Marie Nyreröd and ‘Searching for Ingmar Bergman’ (2018) directed by Margarethe von Trotta and Felix Moelle, which take a closer look at the life and work of the legendary filmmaker, as well as explore his film legacy.

Bergman, who died at the age of eighty-nine in 2007, had spent more than sixty years of his life directing movies, which included three Academy Award winning films in the Best Foreign Language Film category, namely ‘The Virgin Spring’ (1960), ‘Through a Glass Darkly’ (1961) and ‘Fanny and Alexander’ (1983).

The Ingmar Bergman Foundation, which is dedicated to administering, preserving and distributing Bergman’s works, will collaborate with the Union ministry of information and broadcasting to present #Bergman100 at the nine-day mega film festival.

The Foundation CEO Jan Holmberg has stated that the huge interest world over in celebrating #Bergman100 exceeded Foundation’s highest expectations.

“Though great art is timeless, it still needs support from public and private institutions to remain available. Most important, it needs the support of the audience, and the art of Bergman, luckily, enjoys all this,” remarked Holmberg.

Ranked among the most accomplished and powerful filmmakers of all time, Bergman’s other notable works include ‘Smiles of a Summer Night’ (1955), ‘Wild Strawberries’ (1957), ‘Cries and Whispers’ (1972) and ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ (1973). The revered filmmaker has directed more than 40 feature films during his career.

Incidentally, the 38th International Film Festival of India, held in the state in 2007, included a mini-retrospective of Bergman, which featured seven of his highly acclaimed films.