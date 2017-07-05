IFFI 2017 catalogue, booklet unveiled at Cannes

NT NETWORK

The catalogue as well as a regulation booklet for the International Film Festival of India 2017 to be held from November 20 to 28 in Panaji were recently released at the Cannes Film Festival.

The catalogue gives a background as regards the 48th edition of this mega event to be held in Goa, later this year, as well as informs about the regulations for this film festival.

“Goa is universally known for its beaches and Indo-European architecture with a unique heritage of churches. What is perhaps lesser known is its rich cultural diversity, and flora and fauna. Goa is synonymous with surf, sand and the Indian sun. It is this combination that has made Goa a major international tourist destination and film shooting location,” the catalogue observes, along with a sketch by Mario de Miranda.

The catalogue also provides a glimpse into the IFFI 2016, with all its details including the number of films screened, the dignitaries who had visited the previous fest and the winners of various awards at this festival.

Furthermore, the catalogue has information about the Film Bazaar, which is held by the National Film Development Corporation, during the first five days of IFFI that is from November 20 to 24. The Film Bazaar is described in the catalogues as “converging point for film buyers, and sellers from all over the world,”

The catalogue further provides information about various categories in the film competition section, at the IFFI 2017, and the related prize money. Out of Competition: ‘Cinema of the World’, Foreign Retrospective, Tributes, Special Focus, Indian Panorama, Indian Retrospectives, Technical Workshops, Master Classes, Cinema of the World, Country Focus, and so on have been mentioned in this catalogue as the diverse sections at the IFFI 2017. The last date for submitting entries under the Indian Panorama section has been mentioned as August 31, 2017.

A list of Indian as well as international personalities, who had attended the past film festivals has also been furnished in this catalogue.

The catalogue also informs about connectivity to Goa from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

The regulation booklet, besides all details about the entering films at the festival, provides a related entry form. It also carries photographs of Goan touristic locations.

Interestingly, the catalogue provides a colourful full-page photograph of a Banaras Ghat, in Varanasi which is the constituency of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also displays a photograph of Baidhnath temple, Devghar, in Jharkhand, making a special mention of Jharkhand as the winner of the Most Film Friendly State Award.