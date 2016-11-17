IFFI 2016: Khel and bioscope combo set to enthrall audiences

NT NETWORK

Health, sports, fitness and lifestyle will make an entry into the forthcoming International Film Festival of India 2016, as a part of the initiative between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).

The state head for CII-Goa, Gazal Bhambri informed that over the past few years sports, particularly football has garnered great attention as a fitness sport that involves the spirit of teamwork.

“CII, on the sidelines of IFFI 2016 will be organising Goa Beach Soccer Fest on November 19 and November 20, at Miramar Beach, with the tournament divided into two categories namely Goan Clubs and Corporates, with the kick-off match to be played between the Dempo and Salgaoncar teams,” she said at a press briefing on Wednesday, stating that best football clubs in Goa have been invited for participation, with the Sports Minister, Ramesh Tawadkar and the city Mayor, Surendra Furtado attending the kick-off match.

Bhambri also stated that another soccer event would witness 16 teams from various corporate houses, including HDFC and IFB competing with each other, in different matches. “The players of these teams would not be professional players but regular employees of the corporate houses,” she said.

It was also informed that a Sports, Fitness, Health and Lifestyle Expo 2016 would be organised at Darya Sangam, Kala Academy from November 26 to November 28, and inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar. “The exposition will encompass a health carnival, including street party with focus on healthy food, exercises, wellness workshops, Zumba, yoga sessions, health check-ups, Goan music and much more on all three evenings,” Bhambri noted.

Furthermore, as South Korea is the partner country for the IFFI 2016, Chang Soo Kim, the first secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Korea would be visiting Goa on November 21 along with an industry delegation from South Korea, and CII would be organising an interactive roundtable session with Korean industrialists and their Goa counterparts followed by B2B (Business to Business) and networking lunch. The objective of their visit is to explore potential business opportunities between both the sides.

The vice-chairman of the ESG, Rajendra Talak said that films and sports cannot be separated from each other. “In fact, countless films including ‘Lagaan’ and ‘M S Dhoni: The Untold Story’ are based on sports,” he maintained, stating that increasing the number of IFFI-allied events, would help in expansion of the annual mega film fiesta. Talak also informed that the State Bank of India (SBI) would be requested to provide a mobile ATM van at an IFFI venue during the film festival period for the convenience of the delegates.

