IFFI 2016 introduces Children’s Village

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

In an attempt to involve children and teenagers in the happenings at the International Film Festival of India, the organizers have taken steps to host peripheral fun activities for the younger crowds. Proprietors of Vinayak Decorators, Siddhesh Dessai, Vinayak Dessai and Virendra Naik have taken the initiative to develop the concept of the Children’s Village at Bhagwan Mahaveer Bal Vihar, Campal.

The Chidren’s Village has been designed keeping in mind what will appeal to the younger mind. Speaking to Siddhesh about the décor and the ambience he tells us that to add the fun quotient to the Children’s Village they have depicted scenes revolving around six cartoons and fictional characters including those from Jungle Book, Flying Jatt, Motu Patlu, Charlie Chaplin, Doraemon and Spiderman. Further adding fun to the film festival’s peripheral activities, a variety of games, magic shows, cycling, tattoo making, face painting and different competitions have been organised for children; additionally there will also be a show of fireworks to light up the night sky.

The special feature of the Children’s Village is a bus cinema hall. “We have designed a bus with seating capacity in it. Different movies for children, selected by ESG will be screened in it,” says Siddhesh. Moreover, Siddhesh has also taken the initiative to select ten children every day on the basis of their participation to gift them a memento.

Although, these free of cost activities are organised for the children up to the age for 14 years, their parents can be a part of the celebration too, as the Village is also open to non-delegates and there are food stalls put up all along the promenade along the DB Marg.

Siddhesh adds that such an initiative will help Goan children develop an interest in the film festival: “Usually IFFI is meant for the cine enthusiasts above 18. However, our concept will involve children too, helping them get the required entertainment. I have worked for Ramoji Film City (in Hyderabad) and have seen children always ready to act or showcase their talent; unfortunately I have hardly seen any Goans among them. Our activity will in a way help these children to promote their talent and capability through dance competitions and various games like passing the parcel, musical chair, etc.” He thanked vice chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) and the Government for their assistance.

