If rivers are nationalised, what will happen to Mhadei issue, asks Vijai

MAPUSA: Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said if the rivers in Goa are nationalised then what would happen to the Mhadei water dispute issue and sought to know whether once the Mhadei river is declared as nationalised river then would the interstate dispute remain or not. “The government and the WRD minister need to give a clarification on it,” he said.

He said that “the nationalisation of rivers means selling Goa in wholesale; Goa is on sale on fast track and the sale has begun from Siolim.” On Sunday, Goa Forward took out a rally in Siolim near the market area protesting against plans to nationalise rivers. Goa Forward mentor Vijai, president Prabhkar Timblo, Dr Renuka D’Silva, spokesperson Durgadas Kamat, Jayesh Salgaokar, Vinod Palyekar were present among others.

On Chapora riverfront development project, he said that if the NGT did not exist and villagers had not protested then this river would have been on its way to destruction.

“We had appealed to all parties to join hands on the issue of nationalisation of rivers but everyone is taking up their own agenda,” Sardesai stated.

Commenting on schemes implemented by the state government, he said that “whenever we take up issues pertaining to government schemes it does not mean that we are against the schemes. If our government comes to power, all schemes will continue.”

Speaking at the public meeting, Goa Forward president Timblo said that “Goa Forward is against capital dredging of rivers as the act will have impact on bio diversity and our local people will be affected as they will not be allowed to venture into the rivers. We do not oppose dredging, it is required but we do not want concretisation of river banks.”

He further added that “between 1986- 2008 five rivers were nationalised but nobody is aware of any benefits of nationalising the rivers in terms of cost efficiency, fuel saving, how it is beneficial for transportation, how the corporate sector benefited.”

Citing an example of Rajya Sabha standing committee report, he alleged that “through nationalisation of waterways act of 2016 the Centre is planning to capture rivers and, it will result in rivers getting polluted.”